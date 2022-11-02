ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

Oregon State Men's Basketball: Beavers a work in progress

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

OSU women's basketball embracing unselfish mentality

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After graduating a handful of seniors and losing some players to the transfer portal, the Oregon State women's basketball team looks very different from last year. But although the team has undergone changes, that doesn't mean that Beaver fans aren't excited to see what this new...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Beavs to play in heavy rain Friday in Seattle

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State won't have to deal with just the Washington Huskies on their trip to Seattle Friday; they also must deal with the weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river to travel through the area – which could mean a tough time for offenses.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

