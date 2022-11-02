Read full article on original website
Will lame duck Ohio legislature pass a near-total abortion ban? Scenarios for the future of abortion rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lame duck in the Ohio legislature — the long, action-packed days between the November election and the end of the year, when the two-year legislative session ends and many lawmakers leave office — could bring an end to abortion rights in Ohio. Or not.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose weighs response if Musk’s Twitter changes bring elections misinformation
LIMA, Ohio – Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he’s considering how to respond to new Twitter owner Elon Musk’s plan to charge users $8 a month for the “blue checkmark” that’s currently only available to verified users, a change that could open the door for future elections misinformation.
J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan sharpen closing arguments in final days of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican J.D. Vance is keeping close with the rest of the Ohio Republican ticket, while Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is mostly charting his own course in the finals days of the state’s U.S. Senate race. Vance spent Thursday and Friday with Gov. Mike DeWine and the...
Possible referendum on a $15 minimum wage clears a hurdle: Editorial Board Roundtable
The efforts of a “Raise the Wage Ohio” coalition to get a $15 minimum-wage constitutional amendment on the Ohio ballot in 2024 just moved a bit closer to reality. On Oct. 28, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost approved the group’s petition language after shooting it down earlier in the month.
How balanced were our endorsements? Following up on past columns: Letter from the Editor
After publishing a monstrously long column last week about the Veiled Lady of Kirtland, I offer a series of short updates today. Top among them is a follow up on the piece I wrote about endorsements and how we conduct our process. Several people responded by asking how many Republicans and Democrats we endorsed, and now that the process has ended, I have the answer.
Riverside gets school-record 11th win in 62-28 playoff rout of Nordonia
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Jason Mackey was the horse that Nordonia Knights could not ride. The junior running back had three first-half touchdowns as Riverside defeated the Knights, 62-28, on Friday to advance to the Division II, Region 5 semifinals. The Beavers will take on Hudson, who defeated Walsh Jesuit on Friday, next week at a site to be determined.
Michigan vs. Rutgers football: How to watch for free (11/5/22)
No. 5 Michigan will try to make another statement to the College Football Playoff committee on Saturday night at Rutgers. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Also Sling TV (promotional offers). The Wolverines...
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional quarterfinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Olmsted Falls quarterback James Rosol ran for a touchdown and threw 32-yard touchdown pass to Rocco Conti as the Bulldogs advanced on the road. Conti also rushed for 95 yards and 19-yard fourth quarter touchdown to seal the victory.
