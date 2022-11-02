Read full article on original website
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.4.2022 — Vote Totals Show Republican Tsunami Election Win — FL Democrats Pick Wrong Issues—Crist, Collins, China—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Both Republicans and Democrats are doing whatever it takes to win this election cycle, but Democrats appear to be just a little more desperate than Republicans. One of the most contested State Senate seats this cycle is that of State Senator Janet Cruz (D).
Ron DeSantis campaign announces team has knocked on 2 million doors
The campaign announced 'historic' milestones for outreach. They’ve gone knocking to get Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis re-elected, and he’s going into Election Day with the force of two million doors knocked upon, Team DeSantis announced Friday. The campaign reached the milestone one week before the election, according to...
Ron DeSantis Beating Charlie Crist by 10 Percent in New Poll
A new poll from Institute of Politics (IOP) at Florida State University (FSU) and conducted by YouGov shows Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of former Gov. Charlie Crist in the Florida gubernatorial election. The poll shows DeSantis with 53 percent and Crist trailing at 43 percent. DeSantis leads among white voters,...
DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
The Issue Is: Where did Florida's democratic voters go?
Florida has lost over 300,000 registered Democratic voters. Now, many pundits and prognosticators are predicting a "red wave" in the 2022 midterm election, as Republicans take over federal, state, and local offices.
DeSantis Is So Popular With Florida Latinos He May Turn Dem Strongholds Red
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the verge of becoming the first Republican to win the Latino vote statewide since Jeb Bush back in 2002.His success isn’t just among predominantly GOP-leaning Cuban-Americans, either.The governor’s ability to make inroads with other Latino demographics in the Sunshine State, including the growing Colombian-American vote, could bode well for any 2024 presidential ambitions of his if he’s able to deliver on Election Day.How DeSantis got to this point is all the more remarkable considering he lost among Latino voters by 14 points to Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum in 2018.Recent polling also shows DeSantis performing...
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Thanks President Biden For “In-Kind” Contribution To His Campaign
Democrat Charlie Crist brought in his party’s biggest gun to whip up support for his increasingly fading bid to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Joe Biden was in Miami on Tuesday to urge voters to back Charlie Crist and Democratic Rep. Val
Blue Counties in Florida with the Most Registered Democratic Voters
Florida 2020 Electoral Map with county resultsFlorida Daily. While Republicans maintain an overall registration edge across Florida, there are several counties in the Sunshine State that are considered “dark blue” Democratic Party strongholds.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
Florida Woman Accused of Voting in Two States in Several Elections: Authorities
A Florida woman was arrested Friday for allegedly casting ballots in two states for multiple elections, authorities said. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, is accused of voting in Alaska and Florida for elections from 2014 to 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Investigators found Leslie cast...
President Joe Biden visits South Florida, campaigns for Charlie Crist, Val Demings
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden's visit to Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Tuesday highlighted the importance his party places on Democratic voter party strongholds in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Indeed, political analysts believe without big support from voters in South Florida, the uphill...
President of Florida defense lawyers critical of Judge Elizabeth Scherer in letter to Chief Judge Jack Tuter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The president of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has sent a letter to Broward County's top judge "to express dismay at the behavior" of Judge Elizabeth Scherer during the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Ernest L. Chang on Thursday sent...
Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years
A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
Ashley Moody looks for re-election as Aramis Ayala looks to pull the upset
Floridians heading to the polls on Election Day will be picking many statewide offices, including choosing the state's top cop, the attorney general.
Florida senator: 3 things need to happen to correct the struggling insurance market
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many consumers are still struggling to find and afford property insurance. Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis before Hurricane Ian, now Florida lawmakers are gearing up for the second special session on property insurance this year. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Development possible near Florida |...
Florida woman arrested for voting in multiple states
A Loxahatchee woman was arrested for voting in both Florida and Alaska in the 2020 federal and state primaries
