After five weeks of featuring some of the worst teams in football, Amazon's Thursday night game turned a corner with the Ravens' 27-22 win over Tampa Bay. Despite Tom Brady's Bucs taking a step back this season, getting a competitive matchup with two solid teams was a nice change. Unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll see the same level of competitiveness this week, but we do get the chance to see the NFL's only unbeaten team look to continue its streak.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO