News-Medical.net
New mathematical model could aid in assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer
A Rochester Institute of Technology scientist helped develop a new mathematical model that could aid doctors and patients assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer. Assistant Professor Nourridine Siewe from RIT's School of Mathematical Sciences is the lead author on a paper published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology outlining the new method.
Vaccinations against COVID-19 lead to higher antibody concentrations in persons with vaccine reactions
After the second and third vaccinations against COVID-19, a significantly higher antibody concentration has been confirmed, while tolerability was good. This is the result of Lukas Perkhofer and co-authors in their study reported in Deutsches Ärzteblatt International. Several studies showed "fear of adverse effects" as the crucial determinant of...
Researchers provide insights on how to overcome resistance in cancer therapy
The latest developmental drugs, particularly for the use in oncology, rely on the targeted degradation of harmful pathogenic proteins. In a recent study, researchers at CeMM, the Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and the University of Dundee (UK) identify potential resistance mechanisms and provide insights on how to overcome them.
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
Study estimates the quality of care for patients with long-term health conditions
The number of new diagnoses of rheumatoid arthritis fell by 20% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, new research suggests. The study, published today in The Lancet Rheumatology journal by researchers from King's College London, shows there could be as many as a fifth of new cases that have gone undiagnosed, with cases not jumping up above pre-2020 levels. This suggests many of these patients have not been seen by their GP or been reviewed by a hospital specialist. However, for patients who were diagnosed during the pandemic, there did not appear to be more delays in starting treatment.
Study determines the diagnostic utility of liver stiffness measurement
Even after chronic hepatitis C has been cured, portal hypertension remains the major factor driving the development of complications in advanced liver disease. In cooperation with researchers from Spain, a research team led by Georg Semmler and Mattias Mandorfer from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at MedUni Vienna's Department of Medicine III showed that the non-invasive tests explored in their earlier studies accurately estimate the probability of sequelae. Their study, published in the prestigious Journal of Hepatology, refutes concerns about the accuracy of these tests and recommends actions for individual disease follow-up.
Researchers identify therapies for multiple myeloma patients whose cancer relapses after CAR-T
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
Researchers corroborate the importance of exercise for cognitive function
Accumulating evidence finds that exercise can improve brain function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. While the underlying mechanisms remain unclear, recent research suggests that exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems such as muscle, gut, liver, and adipose tissue may affect neural plasticity. A special issue of Brain Plasticity presents new research and insights on neural plasticity and the role of peripheral factors in cognitive health.
Moderate to heavy drinking could increase the risk of stroke in young adults
People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than people who drink low amounts or no alcohol, according to a study published in the November 2, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The risk of stroke increased the more years people reported moderate or heavy drinking.
Dietary inulin fiber can promote allergy-related type of inflammation in the gut and lungs
A type of dietary fiber called inulin, commonly used in health supplements and known to have certain anti-inflammatory properties, can also promote an allergy-related type of inflammation in the lung and gut, and other parts of the body, according to a preclinical study from researchers in the Friedman Center for Nutrition and Inflammation and Jill Roberts Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and in the Boyce Thompson Institute on Cornell's Ithaca campus.
Study uncovers a control hub for skin inflammation
Inflammatory reactions in the skin can reduce damage from UV radiation or infections, but can also result in painful symptoms such as sunburn. A recent study at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn has now identified a molecular control which integrates these stress signals. The results have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Bivalent mRNA booster broadens humoral immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Emory University, Stanford University, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases evaluated whether bivalent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) boosters conferred protection against new Omicron subvariants. Study: mRNA bivalent booster enhances neutralization against BA.2.75.2 and BQ.1.1. Image Credit:...
Inflammation increases the expression of risk gene in first-episode schizophrenia patients
Schizophrenia patients have fewer connections between nerve cells. This is believed to be caused by genetic risk variants leading to an excessive elimination of nerve cell connections by the immune cells of the brain. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet now report in Nature Communications that the levels of protein from the relevant risk gene are elevated in first-episode patients and that inflammation further increases the expression of the risk gene.
Targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma reduces relapse rates, trial shows
A targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) was shown to significantly reduce relapse rates when tested in a large multicenter clinical trial conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) and led by pediatric oncologists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. By combining the targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) brentuximab vedotin (BV) with the standard chemotherapy regimen, children were 10% less likely to relapse. The findings were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
First-of-its-kind computer model simulates a clinical trial evaluating two Alzheimer’s drugs
An estimated 6.2 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease. The national Alzheimer's Association predicts that number to grow to 13.8 million by 2060, barring the development of medical breakthroughs that would prevent, slow or cure the debilitating disease. Scientists may be one step closer to...
Parental discord linked to children's genetic risk for alcohol problems
Parents can transmit a genetic risk for alcohol problems to their children not only directly, but also indirectly via genetically influenced aspects of the home environment, such as marital discord or divorce, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that children's exposure to parents' relationship...
Blood pressure drug associated with lower risk of Alzheimer's disease in Black patients
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments – a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's...
Study finds low absolute risk of glomerular disease relapse associated with COVID-19 vaccination
Several reports have described a relapse of certain autoimmune kidney diseases in patients after they've received COVID-19 vaccines, but it's unclear if this association is real or a coincidence. In a recent population-level study published in JASN, investigators found that a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine was associated with higher relative risk but low absolute increased risk of disease relapse.
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
Researchers use brain organoids to show how SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cortical neurons
Using human brain organoids, an international team of researchers, led by scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Sanford Consortium, has shown how the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infects cortical neurons and specifically destroys their synapses -; the connections between brain cells that allow them to communicate with each other.
