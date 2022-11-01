Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing
The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
Report: Borje Salming Planning to Attend Hockey Hall of Fame Festivities as ALS Battle Continues
Swedish news outlet Hänt Nyheter reports that Borje Salming is planning to fly to Toronto to receive treatment for ALS and attend Hockey Hall of Fame festivities scheduled for this month.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Comments / 0