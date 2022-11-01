Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington
Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
Chester County Awards Grant to ChristianaCare to Support Reopening of Shuttered Jennersville Hospital
Image via ChristianaCare. ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act by Chester County to support reopening the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree
Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
phillygrub.blog
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth nearly $535,000 sold in Chester County
COATESVILLE, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Chester County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $534,999.50, was sold at the Golden Mart at 99 S. 1st Ave. in Coatesville. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
PBS New Hour’s Anchor Judy Woodruff Visits Chester County to Examine Closely Watched Pennsylvania Senate Race
A few days ahead of the hugely consequential midterm election, the closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race appears to be neck-and-neck, write Judy Woodruff, Frank Carlson, and Ian Couzens for PBS News Hour. Both candidates, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, are focusing their push on...
WDEL 1150AM
Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood
Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
These Chester County Donut Shops Take Sweet to the Next Level
Three Chester County donut shops that have made their way among the region’s best will satiate your donut needs whether you are looking for traditional glazed or one of the new, over-the-top flavors, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
WDEL 1150AM
Work begins on new park serving southern New Castle Co.
New Castle County's newest park, south of the C-and-D Canal, is now under construction. The park will be located on Shallcross Lake Road north of Middletown. The site was announced three years ago. According to New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, several large community meetings and hundreds of completed surveys were reviewed in selecting the location and determining which amenities to include.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Middletown area early this morning. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling in the left lane of southbound Route 896 south of the intersection with Bethel Church Road. At the time, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road. The front of the Harley struck the front of Chrysler for point of impact. The operator of the Harley was ejected, and the motorcycle came to a rest in the right southbound lane. The Chrysler continued south a short distance and came to rest within the left lane of Route 896 southbound.
