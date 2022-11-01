Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table EatsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table FoodsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Here Are 6 Parks and Outdoor Activities to Try Out in Chester County
There’s ample green space in Chester County to partake in countless outdoor activities. Main Line Today listed a few of these popular parks and preserves. With 12 acres of open space, many venture out this park for geocaching. After trading treasures, geocachers can have a picnic on the pavilion.
Chester County Awards Grant to ChristianaCare to Support Reopening of Shuttered Jennersville Hospital
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act by Chester County to support reopening the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Delaware-based health system will use these funds for upgrades at West Grove campus, including information technology,...
WDEL 1150AM
Work begins on new park serving southern New Castle Co.
New Castle County's newest park, south of the C-and-D Canal, is now under construction. The park will be located on Shallcross Lake Road north of Middletown. The site was announced three years ago. According to New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, several large community meetings and hundreds of completed surveys were reviewed in selecting the location and determining which amenities to include.
phillygrub.blog
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Take a Tour of Delaware County’s Neighborhood Delis
A Delco tour of neighborhood delis lets you experience an Americana that is slowly dying, writes Maria Panaritis for Philadelphia Inquirer. Delis often die when their founders do. With fast-growing Wawa and supermarkets corporatizing our cold-cut options, mom-and-pops are harder to keep around. A recent Dietz and Watson delivery tour...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Burger King restaurant set to open in Berks
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Whopper fans in Berks County will soon have a new place to get their fill of the famous burger. Royal Food Group announced Friday that it is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of a new Burger King in Bethel Township. The restaurant is located...
These Chester County Donut Shops Take Sweet to the Next Level
Three Chester County donut shops that have made their way among the region’s best will satiate your donut needs whether you are looking for traditional glazed or one of the new, over-the-top flavors, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today.
abc27.com
Local retirement community announces $27 million expansion
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — United Zion Retirement Community is one of the oldest continuing care communities in Lancaster County. “I don’t know if anyone in 1905 knew what a retirement community was going to be, but clearly the mission of the church was for seniors,” said Sue Verdegem, president and CEO of United Zion Retirement Community.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Home with Battle of the Brandywine Significance Earns Historic Marker
Brinton 1704 House.Image via Brinton 1704 House and Historic Site. The William Brinton 1704 House, located at 21 Oakland Road in West Chester, was recently assigned a historic marker with help from the Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution and its Color Guard, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree
Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
Couple pleads guilty to murders in Chester and York Counties
A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Cecil County Bowling Alley To Close For Weeks After Expensive Overnight Fire
A popular Maryland bowling alley will be closed indefinitely after an early-morning fire caused millions of dollars in damages to the building. Shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in Cecil County, members of the Singerly Fire Company were called to the Elk Lanes bowling alley, when a fire broke out in the mechanical room in the back of the building, sounding the alarm system.
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Comments / 1