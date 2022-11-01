ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTAM/WBTFM

Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home

Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
fortmillsun.com

Town of Fort Mill Hires Engineer to Work on ‘Trail Master Plan’

The Town of Fort Mill has hired an engineering firm to create a Trail Master Plan that would connect existing trails and potential ones with roads, parks, schools and other places of interest. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said the plan will help establish Fort Mill as a trail-friendly community....
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Company apologizes over confusing North Carolina election texts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election. "I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements

MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began

JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began. When Johnson C. Smith and Livingston take the field Saturday for the Commemorative Classic, they'll renew the oldest rivalry in Black college football. The Golden Bulls, who won the inaugural game, played on Dec. 27, 1892, by a score of 5-0, lead the all-time series 48-32-3.
SALISBURY, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Concord NC

Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Denver firefighters suspended for asking doctor to report living woman as dead

DENVER — Two Denver firefighters were suspended without pay after allegedly asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they had not assessed her condition. According to an order of disciplinary action from the Denver Department of Public Safety, firefighter Marshall Henry was helping Denver police officers on June 24 to check on the welfare of a woman who had last been heard from five days earlier, KDVR-TV reported.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy