Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
fortmillsun.com
‘Moms for Liberty’ Group Explains Endorsement of 4 School Board Candidates
On Fort Mill roads, their campaign signs stand out with a list of four school board candidates and a message for anyone who is “tired of politicians.”. “ELECT A PARENT!” the signs say. Moms for Liberty York County has endorsed four candidates running for the Fort Mill School...
carolinajournal.com
Black GOP state House candidate files cease-and-desist over fake mugshot ad
N.C. House District Democrat candidate accused of using false ads against her GOP opponent, Brian Echevarria,. The mailer and TV ads, falsely claim Echevarria was arrested and had a mugshot, while Diamond Staton-Williams was herself convicted of lying to a police officer. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper appears in the TV...
Parent of CMS student upset over lack of transportation, jerseys for volleyball team
CHARLOTTE — The parent of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student is upset, saying her daughter’s middle school volleyball team didn’t have their own uniforms the entire season and there was a lack of transportation. The mother, who asked Channel 9 not to be identified, said her daughter plays...
NC House race in Cabarrus County could determine legislative balance of power
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County state House race could determine who controls the balance of power in the North Carolina legislature. House District 73 pits Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams, a Harrisburg town councilmember, against Republican Brian Echevarria, a rising star in the NCGOP. At stake is a possible...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
Shooting at NC GOP Congressional Candidate’s Home
Today we begin the Brett Winterble Show with a conversation with WBT reporter and host “Breaking” Brett Jensen to talk about the shooting at North Carolina congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s home in October. The Brett’s contextualize the the race between GOP candidate Harrigan and opponent Jeff Jackson before delving into the details of the incident […]
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
Shots fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate
HICKORY, N.C. — A recent shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said. The firearms manufacturer and U.S....
fortmillsun.com
Town of Fort Mill Hires Engineer to Work on ‘Trail Master Plan’
The Town of Fort Mill has hired an engineering firm to create a Trail Master Plan that would connect existing trails and potential ones with roads, parks, schools and other places of interest. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said the plan will help establish Fort Mill as a trail-friendly community....
qcnews.com
Company apologizes over confusing North Carolina election texts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.
WCNC
'May get worse before it gets better' | Experts warn political polarization will deepen after election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area political professors are warning that the country's current political polarization will only get worse after Tuesday's midterm election. "I think we are in a pendulum swing right now. I think it may get worse before it gets better. But there's always the hope that the pendulum will swing back," Scott Huffmon, professor of politics at Winthrop University, said.
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
lakenormanpublications.com
How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements
MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began
JC Smith-Livingstone: Where Black college football began. When Johnson C. Smith and Livingston take the field Saturday for the Commemorative Classic, they'll renew the oldest rivalry in Black college football. The Golden Bulls, who won the inaugural game, played on Dec. 27, 1892, by a score of 5-0, lead the all-time series 48-32-3.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball $1 Billion Prize Almost Sold At Two Rock Hill Gas Stations
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rock Hill might be the place to find the winning Powerball ticket. Two gas stations almost sold the winning $1 Billion ticket Monday. Someone matched four of the five white numbers at the BP on Dave Lyle Boulevard and someone else did the same at the Rock Hill Express on India Hook road.
WCNC
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
WBTV
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
Denver firefighters suspended for asking doctor to report living woman as dead
DENVER — Two Denver firefighters were suspended without pay after allegedly asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they had not assessed her condition. According to an order of disciplinary action from the Denver Department of Public Safety, firefighter Marshall Henry was helping Denver police officers on June 24 to check on the welfare of a woman who had last been heard from five days earlier, KDVR-TV reported.
