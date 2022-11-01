CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO