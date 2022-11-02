ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley this morning; Rain arrives Saturday

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocFjc_0ivRArgs00

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Champaign, Clark, Clinton and Greene Counties until 11 a.m. today.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Patchy fog overnight
  • Temperatures return to the 70s
  • Rain arrives Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Some clearing past sunset with temperatures in the 60s. Skies will becoming mainly clear overnight, but fog will develop by morning and could become locally dense. Lows tonight will fall to the middle 40s, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2KES_0ivRArgs00

TOMORROW: Some areas of fog in the morning may slow you down, then skies become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs for the day reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8vi5_0ivRArgs00

FRIDAY: A beautiful day! Highs in the low 70s with sunshine.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Breezy and warmer than normal. Highs in the middle 70s. Record high temperature is 76 degrees set in 1977. Rain showers and storms return towards the early evening. Gusty winds up to 30 M.P.H.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvTwW_0ivRArgs00

SUNDAY: Some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy at times.

MONDAY: A mild morning around 50 degrees then warm for the afternoon with highs around 70 and mostly sunny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ny7yj_0ivRArgs00

TUESDAY: A great day. Highs in the low 70s. Dry and sunny.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again with a high in the upper 60s

