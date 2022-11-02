Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley this morning; Rain arrives Saturday

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Champaign, Clark, Clinton and Greene Counties until 11 a.m. today.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Patchy fog overnight

Temperatures return to the 70s

Rain arrives Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Some clearing past sunset with temperatures in the 60s. Skies will becoming mainly clear overnight, but fog will develop by morning and could become locally dense. Lows tonight will fall to the middle 40s, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs says.

TOMORROW: Some areas of fog in the morning may slow you down, then skies become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs for the day reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

FRIDAY: A beautiful day! Highs in the low 70s with sunshine.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. Breezy and warmer than normal. Highs in the middle 70s. Record high temperature is 76 degrees set in 1977. Rain showers and storms return towards the early evening. Gusty winds up to 30 M.P.H.

SUNDAY: Some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy at times.

MONDAY: A mild morning around 50 degrees then warm for the afternoon with highs around 70 and mostly sunny.

TUESDAY: A great day. Highs in the low 70s. Dry and sunny.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild again with a high in the upper 60s

©2022 Cox Media Group