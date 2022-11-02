ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Colorado Interim Coach previews matchup with Oregon

Colorado football had a horrendous start to the season. Four straight losses, none of the games were even close. So, the decision was made to fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell and make offensive coordinator Mike Sanford the Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. There hasn't been much...
BOULDER, CO
nbc16.com

OSU women's basketball embracing unselfish mentality

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After graduating a handful of seniors and losing some players to the transfer portal, the Oregon State women's basketball team looks very different from last year. But although the team has undergone changes, that doesn't mean that Beaver fans aren't excited to see what this new...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon football Head Coach Dan Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado

The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Beavs set to face heavy rain in Seattle

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State won't have to deal with just the Washington Huskies on their trip to Seattle Friday; they also must deal with the weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river to travel through the area – which could mean a tough time for offenses.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Friday Night Fever: Prep football teams hit the playoffs

EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of Friday night Fever with week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our Friday Night Fever roundup:
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eight local teams advance to OSAA Girls Soccer quarterfinals

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday and 14 local teams were in action. We now have eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. 6A: After beating Beaverton 1-0, #4 Sheldon will host #5 Tualatin in the quarterfinals. 5A: Three teams are moving on. #2 Thurston will...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Sheldon Pool reopens after closure for renovations

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Tickets available for Eugene Ballet's "The Sleeping Beauty"

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

After delays, new Eugene park is set for 2023 opening

EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield Police hope to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

