Altman expects at least 5 players to be out opening night due to injuries
EUGENE, Ore. — All four teams will be in action Monday including Dana Altman's new men's squad. The Ducks Men’s Basketball Team will be the main course of the night in Eugene. But due to injuries through camp, and the offseason, Altman expects at least five players to...
Oregon Soccer's Zoe Hasenauer reflects on remarkable career ahead of season finale
EUGENE, Ore. — Friday night, November 4th, marks the end of the season for both Oregon and Oregon State Women's Soccer. Neither team will reach the NCAA tournament, meaning the Ducks will be saying goodbye to one of their all-time greats. Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer is one of ten seniors...
'I'm super excited': Oregon women's basketball not worried about roster size
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team starts their season Monday when Northwestern makes the trip to Eugene. With Sedona Prince out after season-ending elbow surgery, the Ducks have ten players on the roster. That doesn't bother head coach Kelly Graves, who points out that his 2019 Final...
Colorado Interim Coach previews matchup with Oregon
Colorado football had a horrendous start to the season. Four straight losses, none of the games were even close. So, the decision was made to fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell and make offensive coordinator Mike Sanford the Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. There hasn't been much...
OSU women's basketball embracing unselfish mentality
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After graduating a handful of seniors and losing some players to the transfer portal, the Oregon State women's basketball team looks very different from last year. But although the team has undergone changes, that doesn't mean that Beaver fans aren't excited to see what this new...
Oregon football Head Coach Dan Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
'Some teams are doing different things on us': Ducks expect a challenge in Boulder
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon’s Pac-12 football trip to Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado is in a way like last weekend's trip to Cal. The Ducks are expected to win big - but the team knows it'll be easier said than done. Against Cal, Oregon came out...
Beavs set to face heavy rain in Seattle
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State won't have to deal with just the Washington Huskies on their trip to Seattle Friday; they also must deal with the weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river to travel through the area – which could mean a tough time for offenses.
Friday Night Fever: Prep football teams hit the playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of Friday night Fever with week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our Friday Night Fever roundup:
Eight local teams advance to OSAA Girls Soccer quarterfinals
EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday and 14 local teams were in action. We now have eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. 6A: After beating Beaverton 1-0, #4 Sheldon will host #5 Tualatin in the quarterfinals. 5A: Three teams are moving on. #2 Thurston will...
Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visits with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
Sheldon Pool reopens after closure for renovations
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
Tickets available for Eugene Ballet's "The Sleeping Beauty"
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
After delays, new Eugene park is set for 2023 opening
EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
Springfield Police hope to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
LTD encourages bus riders to 'Be Seen' in darker mornings after Daylight Savings Time ends
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District (LTD) is reminding bus riders to take steps to make themselves more visible to bus drivers and other motorists as Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 6 and mornings get darker with more rain and fog. LTD is encouraging bus passengers and bike...
