nbc16.com
Friday Night Fever: Prep football teams hit the playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — It's the final week of Friday night Fever with week 10 of the high school football season - the first week of the payoffs. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our Friday Night Fever roundup:
nbc16.com
Sheldon High School Football: New team, same dream
EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Sheldon football team fell short of their state championship dreams. "It sucked. It was probably the worst feeling ever, but I think that game fueled a lot for this season and especially at this time of year, the same time, we just gotta bend together and play Irish football and I think we'll be successful," said Irish Senior Quarterback Brock Thomas.
nbc16.com
Colorado Interim Coach previews matchup with Oregon
Colorado football had a horrendous start to the season. Four straight losses, none of the games were even close. So, the decision was made to fire Head Coach Karl Dorrell and make offensive coordinator Mike Sanford the Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. There hasn't been much...
nbc16.com
Oregon football Head Coach Dan Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
nbc16.com
Altman expects at least 5 players to be out opening night due to injuries
EUGENE, Ore. — All four teams will be in action Monday including Dana Altman's new men's squad. The Ducks Men’s Basketball Team will be the main course of the night in Eugene. But due to injuries through camp, and the offseason, Altman expects at least five players to...
nbc16.com
OSU Men's Basketball Team still learning Tinkle's defensive scheme
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
nbc16.com
'I'm super excited': Oregon women's basketball not worried about roster size
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team starts their season Monday when Northwestern makes the trip to Eugene. With Sedona Prince out after season-ending elbow surgery, the Ducks have ten players on the roster. That doesn't bother head coach Kelly Graves, who points out that his 2019 Final...
nbc16.com
OSU women's basketball embracing unselfish mentality
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After graduating a handful of seniors and losing some players to the transfer portal, the Oregon State women's basketball team looks very different from last year. But although the team has undergone changes, that doesn't mean that Beaver fans aren't excited to see what this new...
nbc16.com
'Some teams are doing different things on us': Ducks expect a challenge in Boulder
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon’s Pac-12 football trip to Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado is in a way like last weekend's trip to Cal. The Ducks are expected to win big - but the team knows it'll be easier said than done. Against Cal, Oregon came out...
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
nbc16.com
Beavs set to face heavy rain in Seattle
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State won't have to deal with just the Washington Huskies on their trip to Seattle Friday; they also must deal with the weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river to travel through the area – which could mean a tough time for offenses.
nbc16.com
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visits with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
nbc16.com
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, Oregon
If you are looking for the best places to spend your day in Toledo, Oregon, look no further than 7th street. This street has a library, pool, gym, park, and skate park. This is an excellent spot for people of all ages and interests. The library is a great place to study or catch up on your reading. The pool is perfect for a hot day - make sure to bring your suit! The gym has everything you need for a good workout, and the park is ideal for a relaxing walk or picnic lunch. And do not forget the skate park – it is ideal for people of all ages and abilities!It even has a trail where you can explore nature. No matter what you choose to do, you are sure to have a good time on this block!
nbc16.com
Autzen hosts Festival of Bands after two year absence
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
nbc16.com
Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
nbc16.com
Cold weather shelter options in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Night-time temperatures are dropping steadily and looking ahead to the start of next week there are several days where overnight temperatures are forecasted to be at, or below 30 degrees. We've told you about the need for volunteers at St. Vincent De Paul, as they...
hh-today.com
Cameras record Albany traffic bottleneck
Thursday night was one of those occasions where the new road cameras at Highway 20 and Spring Hill Drive might have been helpful — if drivers had looked at them before setting out. ODOT installed the set of three cameras last February as part of its Trip Check program...
