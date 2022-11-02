Read full article on original website
WSET
Possible record-breaking heat to feel like late summer through mid-November
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Central Virginia will feel warmth and humidity this weekend for any time spent outdoors. It will feel more like the end of summer, with highs nearing record levels by next week. A typical fall day would have a dewpoint around 40-50 degrees. This weekend we...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia awards $115.7 million in heating assistance this winter
The Commonwealth of Virginia has awarded $115.7 million for the Low Income Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP). Funding is administered through the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and will assist low-income individuals and families in paying for home heating costs this winter, and cover unpaid utility bills. Funds will also enable families to make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower heating and cooling bills.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
Deer crashes skyrocket in Virginia in November; how you can avoid them
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deer-vehicle collisions spike at this time of year. The risk of being involved in a crash with a deer doubles in November. Why? This is mating season for deer, also known as the rut. When deer go into the rut, bucks lose focus on everything but does, and they are more […]
Johnson City Press
Getting antsy – Local, state experts trying to slow fire ant spread in Southwest Virginia
EWING – Indian summer appears to be in the Southwest Virginia weather forecast over the next few days, and a group of experts say that is not helping efforts to control the spread of a hybrid species of fire ant. Lee County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Amy Byington led...
WSET
Drivers Beware: Deer 'rut' season correlates with increased crashes in Virginia, AAA says
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, the breeding season for deer is in full swing. Commonly referred to as the “rut,” this time of year marks the distinct period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent. Male white-tailed deer will begin a nearly month-long quest for suitable mates, stopping for very little, including vehicles.
WSLS
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas – Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Shelbie Villalpando, 27, of Powderly, Texas, said...
NBC12
During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself. “You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that...
Garden & Gun
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
virginiapublicradio.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. Michael Pope has this preview about what to expect after the polls close.
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WTOP
Have you gotten your REAL ID? A look at compliance across the DC area
The deadline to change your driver’s license to a REAL ID is coming up. Here’s how many in the D.C. area have made the switch. There’s six months to go until the federally-mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance. In Virginia, 43% of Virginians have made the change,...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through November
Emergency SNAP benefits have once again been extended for another month by the commonwealth.
Virginia's Safest Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Botetourt County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Botetourt County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 6 race and the Buchanan Town Council race. Interested in other races throughout the Commonwealth? Use the...
