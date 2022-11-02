AAED honors best in Arizona economic development with presentation of 2022 Golden Prospector Awards

– CBRE's Senior Vice President Evan Koplan recently earned the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation by the CCIM Institute. "Since the beginning of my career, I have been interested in obtaining the CCIM designation," said Koplan. "The completion of the program has assisted in executing new strategy and creativity, all for the benefit of delivering the best advisory services to my clients. I am a huge proponent of expanding your knowledge and elevating it to the next level. The CCIM education was invaluable, and I am proud to pair it with my SIOR designation!"

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO