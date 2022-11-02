Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten Tournament favorite Penn State field hockey gets bounced by Michigan in semifinals
With a chance to go onto the Big Ten championship on the line, Michigan punched its ticket after beating Penn State 2-1. The No. 4 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Iowa by a score of 3-0 on Thursday. Being the No. 1 seed, the Nittany Lions had a first round bye.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to stay unbeaten while approaching toughest stretch of season | Opinion
Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed. The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Digital Collegian
Forward Courtney Correia leads Penn State women's hockey with point, assist in win over Mercyhurst
Fifth-year skater Courtney Correia broke the ice for Penn State, tallying the first of four goals for the Nittany Lions on the night. After a slow start, the blue and white downed Mercyhurst 4-1 at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday by scoring four unanswered goals. The Nittany Lions found themselves...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football travels to Indiana
Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana. The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer heading into Big Ten Tournament with expectations from last season
Penn State has officially finished its regular-season schedule, ending with a record of 6-5-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference play. The team is now headed into the Big Ten Tournament, where it came out as a champion last year, winning every match in shutout fashion. In 2021, the Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall
Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's hockey spoils Mercyhurst’s CHA opener in strong 4-1 victory
In its second CHA matchup this season, No. 11 Penn State once again figured out how to come out with a victory. No. 11 Penn State earned a hard-fought win against Mercyhurst despite the contest finishing with a 4-1 score. After managing to sweep Lindenwood in the CHA opener, the...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads
Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gears up for high-tempo Indiana offense as it develops quicker pace of its own
High-tempo offenses that run a bunch of plays at a high pace aren’t uncommon in the college football landscape. In fact, Penn State plays “maybe the fastest offense in the country” on Saturday, according to Franklin. Indiana is No. 4 in the country in average plays per...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football's road test at Indiana
After a week on FOX, Penn State is back on ABC for the third time this year. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana will be broadcast on ABC with a broadcast crew of Bob Wischusen on the play-by-play and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on the color commentary.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's hockey looks to continue momentum going into home series against Mercyhurst
No. 11 Penn State will look to keep the ball rolling in its second week of conference play. In their last four games, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 21-4 while recording wins in each. The team will look to continue that dominance against the next challenging opponent on its schedule.
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast and information for No. 15 Penn State football's road trip to Indiana
Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.
Digital Collegian
Beaver Stadium security ‘add[s] something new,’ Penn State students get thrifty with removal
On Oct. 27, two days before the Nittany Lions faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Athletics sent an email to student ticket holders informing them of a change to student section entry at Beaver Stadium. Students received a “nontransferable wristband” indicating their student section status. Students were allegedly required...
Digital Collegian
Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award names Penn State football's Abdul Carter as semifinalist
Add another Penn State player to the midseason semifinalist list. Linebacker Abdul Carter was named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Carter has shot out of a rocket in his first season with the Nittany Lions, currently ranking third on the team with 2.5 sacks and 35 tackles, and second with 4.5 tackles for loss.
Digital Collegian
90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career
A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.
Digital Collegian
Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days
Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s new assistant vice provost of educational equity Seria Chatters ‘constantly’ works through barriers to connect with students
Seria Chatters is no stranger to obstacles — being legally blind and albino, she’s had many opportunities to overcome such challenges. Having lived in State College since 2013, Chatters has nearly a decade of experience serving in numerous roles across central Pennsylvania. First a professor in the College...
Digital Collegian
Penn State students, UHS ‘offer advice’ on what works for them to avoid seasonal illnesses
With the flu, coronavirus and other illnesses spreading through the streets of State College, it's safe to say with an undergraduate student body of more than 40,000 people, Penn State University Health Services has its work cut out. For many students, life on campus can be hectic and stressful, which...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State students must take initiative to vote, care about issues at stake in upcoming election
For college students, voting can often feel optional. But that should not be the case. With two major parties, neither candidate is going to represent all of the values an individual is looking for when voting, so it’s easy for Penn State students to feel discouraged to do so.
