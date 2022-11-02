ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Betting lines and information as Penn State football travels to Indiana

Week 10 of the college football season brings a new slate of spreads for Penn State, this time against Indiana. The visiting Nittany Lions open as 14-point favorites against the 3-5 Hoosiers, a spread that is even for both teams. According to DraftKings, the odds for Penn State to cover are currently listed at -110 to the Hoosiers’ -110 odds.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall

Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads

Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's road test at Indiana

After a week on FOX, Penn State is back on ABC for the third time this year. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana will be broadcast on ABC with a broadcast crew of Bob Wischusen on the play-by-play and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on the color commentary.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days

Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State’s new assistant vice provost of educational equity Seria Chatters ‘constantly’ works through barriers to connect with students

Seria Chatters is no stranger to obstacles — being legally blind and albino, she’s had many opportunities to overcome such challenges. Having lived in State College since 2013, Chatters has nearly a decade of experience serving in numerous roles across central Pennsylvania. First a professor in the College...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

