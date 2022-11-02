Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in decisive fashion
After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0. With this major rival in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer drops low-scoring affair to Indiana in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
Penn State had a chance to redeem a regular season loss to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. The Hoosiers, however, had other plans. Indiana defeated the Nittany Lions 1-0 in Bloomington, Indiana, in a low scoring affair, a drastic difference from the Hoosiers 4-2 victory over the blue and white on Oct. 14.
Digital Collegian
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey blanks No. 1 Michigan behind Liam Souliere’s stout goaltending
For the first time in Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the bench for Penn State, his group knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation in shutout fashion. Heading into Friday’s matchup, the blue and white last defeated the Wolverines 9-5 during an early season battle of the 2020-21 season. Since that barnburner victory, it’d suffered four consecutive losses against the conference rival.
Digital Collegian
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey looks to stay unbeaten while approaching toughest stretch of season | Opinion
Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed. The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey drops conference game to Mercyhurst, breaks 5-game winning streak
Penn State played host to conference foe Mercyhurst in hopes of extending its winning streak to six games. The Nittany Lions were defeated by their in-state rival 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena. In the first period, the shot totals were relatively even, with both teams shooting their...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football
Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
Digital Collegian
Who will be the starting quarterback as the Nittany Lions head on the road to Indiana? | The 1-0 Podcast
As Penn State’s game against Indiana approaches, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle start by addressing the buzz surrounding the future of the starting quarterback position. The two analyze a change in discourse from James Franklin and what this might mean for Drew Allar...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football's road test at Indiana
After a week on FOX, Penn State is back on ABC for the third time this year. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana will be broadcast on ABC with a broadcast crew of Bob Wischusen on the play-by-play and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on the color commentary.
Digital Collegian
Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall
Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
Digital Collegian
No. 1 Michigan faces undefeated No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey in Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State has the ball rolling this season, as it hopes to keep its undefeated record alive. Coming into the week after sweeping its two-game series against Wisconsin in the Kohl Center last weekend, plenty of players got valuable ice time. The last meeting between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gears up for high-tempo Indiana offense as it develops quicker pace of its own
High-tempo offenses that run a bunch of plays at a high pace aren’t uncommon in the college football landscape. In fact, Penn State plays “maybe the fastest offense in the country” on Saturday, according to Franklin. Indiana is No. 4 in the country in average plays per...
Digital Collegian
Red-hot start propels Penn State women’s soccer to semifinal Big Ten Tournament win over Northwestern
With the winner of Thursday’s matchup advancing to the Big Ten Tournament final, Penn State left no doubt as to which team wanted it more when facing off with Northwestern. The Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over purple and white. The match...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road in search of bounceback at Indiana
Penn State is now heading back on the road after a pair of home games, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hoosiers on Saturday. Indiana is struggling at 3-5 this season, but it did come away with a surprising win over now-No. 16 Illinois. Penn State, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women's hockey spoils Mercyhurst’s CHA opener in strong 4-1 victory
In its second CHA matchup this season, No. 11 Penn State once again figured out how to come out with a victory. No. 11 Penn State earned a hard-fought win against Mercyhurst despite the contest finishing with a 4-1 score. After managing to sweep Lindenwood in the CHA opener, the...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast and information for No. 15 Penn State football's road trip to Indiana
Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads
Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
Digital Collegian
Beaver Stadium security ‘add[s] something new,’ Penn State students get thrifty with removal
On Oct. 27, two days before the Nittany Lions faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Athletics sent an email to student ticket holders informing them of a change to student section entry at Beaver Stadium. Students received a “nontransferable wristband” indicating their student section status. Students were allegedly required...
Digital Collegian
Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days
Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
Digital Collegian
90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career
A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.
