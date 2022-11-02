ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey blanks No. 1 Michigan behind Liam Souliere’s stout goaltending

For the first time in Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the bench for Penn State, his group knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation in shutout fashion. Heading into Friday’s matchup, the blue and white last defeated the Wolverines 9-5 during an early season battle of the 2020-21 season. Since that barnburner victory, it’d suffered four consecutive losses against the conference rival.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football

Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's road test at Indiana

After a week on FOX, Penn State is back on ABC for the third time this year. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana will be broadcast on ABC with a broadcast crew of Bob Wischusen on the play-by-play and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on the color commentary.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall

Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Big Ten names several Penn State men's soccer standouts to all-conference squads

Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday. Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season. Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named...
Digital Collegian

Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days

Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy