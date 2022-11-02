Susanna Reid forced to apologise after GMB guest calls Matt Hancock a ‘d***head’

Susanna Reid was forced to apologise after a Good Morning Britain guest called Matt Hancock a “d***head”.

During Wednesday (2 November) morning’s episode of the ITV show, hosts Reid and Ed Balls discussed the news that the former health secretary Matt Hancock will be heading to the jungle to appear on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! .

During a heated discussion on the topic, right-wing journalist Andrew Pierce, who works for The Daily Mail , made the comment about Hancock to Reid’s dismay.

“He’s a d***head... I can say that, can’t I?” Pierce said.

Reid jumped in: “No! Apologies, everyone.”

However, many viewers watching the moment seemed amused by the outburst.

On Twitter, one commenter wrote: “Amazing moment on @GMB when @toryboypierce calls Matt Hancock a ‘d***head’.”

“Andrew Pierce had gone up in my estimation for calling Matt Hancock a d***head live on TV,” another tweeted.

One social media user wrote: “The use of the word d***head on daytime tv is totally acceptable when referring to Matt Hancock.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pierce said that Hancock was a “laughing stock”.

Indicating at himself and fellow guest, Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire, he added: “We’ve known Matt Hancock for a long time. When they see him, warts and all, it will not be nice.”

On Tuesday (1 November), it was reported that the former health secretary will be jetting off to Australia and joining the ITV reality TV series as a “bombshell” contestant alongside comedian Seann Walsh .

The news was confirmed as Hancock was stripped of the Tory whip and criticised by prime minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson , who said that “the PM believes that at a challenging time for the country, MPs should be working hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies”.

Many Tory MPs have predicted that Hancock’s stint on the show will mark the end of his political career .

Hancock, who resigned as health secretary last year after violating his own Covid regulations by having an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, will reportedly join the show after the original campmates have arrived.

A further 10 contestants have already been confirmed to be taking part by ITV, including Boy George, Mike Tindall and Jill Scott .

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.