Free Mendocino Coast Community Thanksgiving Dinner Now Taking Signups for Meals and Volunteers
The following is a press release issued by the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg:. For the 26th year, the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg will be serving up Thanksgiving dinner to coastal residents from Westport to Albion. After setting a new record last year with 1,000 meals provided, event organizers are gearing up to provide as many dinners again this year—all at no cost to recipients.
Subject Throwing Items At Cars, Dog Bite – Ukiah Police Logs 11.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
City of Ukiah to Host Community Forum Regarding Climate Initiatives and Western Hills Acquisition
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The City of Ukiah’s Public Spaces Commission will be hosting a Community Forum as part of its scheduled Commission Meeting on November 8th at 5PM at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center, 200 South School Street. City of...
Twenty People In A Red Truck, Theft Of Package – Ukiah Police Logs 11.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
State Drought Manager and Atmospheric River Expert Featured in Sonoma County Town Hall on November 10th
The following is a press release issued by Sonoma Water:. Jeanine Jones, drought manager for the California Department of Water Resources, and Julie Kalansky, a climate scientist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and an expert on atmospheric rivers, will be the featured speakers at the County of Sonoma’s drought town hall meeting in November.
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
Tiny Temblor Rattles the Hills East of Lake Mendocino
The United State Geological Survey Earthquake map indicates that around 5:37 this evening a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the hills east of Lake Mendocino. The epicenter appears to be near Highway 20 southeast of J Bar S Ranch. The earthquake’s depth is reported to be one-half a kilometer and its...
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
Lighted Tractor Parade Sign up Time!
The annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade will light up our streets Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 7 to 8 p.m. The parade route is the same as last year, and will follow Lincoln Avenue from Stevenson Street to Cedar Street. Nuts & Bolts. All vehicles must have soft tires or...
Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?
The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
Service Alert: Mendocino County
The internet link for our News & Information service on 1300 AM in Mendocino failed to start-up after a PG&E outage took our station off the air. At this time, our engineer cannot reboot the server remotely and will travel to the site at his earliest opportunity.
County of Lake working on plan to purchase Kelseyville Senior Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A plan currently under consideration by the county of Lake would give the Kelseyville Senior Center the unique distinction of having been purchased with funds provided by the county government twice in a 20-year span. The timing of the proposal from District 5 Supervisor Jessica...
Male Kicked In Door, Brandishing Weapon – Ukiah Police Logs 10.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Clearlake Animal Control: Dozens of waiting dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has nearly 30 dogs waiting in its kennels for new families. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions...
Commercial Dungeness crab fishery opening delayed; recreational trapping restricted due to high whale numbers offshore
FORT BRAGG, CA, 11/1/22 — The commercial Dungeness crab season will open late this year due to entanglement risk for humpback whales, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Friday. CDFW said aerial and vessel-based surveys on the presence of humpback whales, blue whales, and leatherback sea turtles determined that too many animals remain in California’s fishing zones statewide for the fishery to open as scheduled. Pending results of a risk assessment later this month, the department plans to open the fishery Dec. 1.
Drought impact on Russian River watershed challenging fish survival
MONTE RIO, Sonoma County -- As Northern California finds itself between two desperately needed rounds of rain, compounding years of drought have taken a toll across the state and particularly on our watersheds. For several years now, researchers have been trying to understand more about how the Russian River watershed is responding to all of the dry years. It is a study focusing on the effects of a changing climate and how fish might survive those conditions. "Survival is impacted by so many things," explained Sarah Nossaman of the Russian River Monitoring Team. "But only the fish that are in wet, connected...
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
Sonoma County agrees to purchase former Guerneville bank building it had been leasing
After negotiating a final price, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has sewed up an agreement to acquire the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville to be used for county services to the lower Russian River area. The purchase is in line with the county’s Strategic Plan to...
