Democratic candidate for 82nd Pennsylvania House District Paul Takac ‘fights [to] make voting easier, not harder’

Digital Collegian
Election Day ballot guide with candidates, policies for Penn State students, State College residents
As Election Day draws nearer, ballots in State College and for the Penn State community will host a variety of different candidates to choose from. In this midterm election, students and residents will vote for a candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, Pennsylvania governor and representatives in two districts depending on their residence.
Pennsylvania Democratic candidates attend 'Rally in the Valley' event, share what's 'on the line'
On Wednesday night, students, community members and volunteers gathered on Old Main lawn for “Rally in the Valley,” an event hosted by Penn State College Democrats as a part of the “Get Out The Vote” campaign. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania senate candidate, attended the event with Josh...
90-year-old ‘local legend’ David Kurtz still slalom kayaking, coaching after world class career
A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.
Penn State’s new assistant vice provost of educational equity Seria Chatters ‘constantly’ works through barriers to connect with students
Seria Chatters is no stranger to obstacles — being legally blind and albino, she’s had many opportunities to overcome such challenges. Having lived in State College since 2013, Chatters has nearly a decade of experience serving in numerous roles across central Pennsylvania. First a professor in the College...
Downtown State College Improvement District readies an evergreen tree for Light Up Night
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown State College. The holiday season is quickly approaching, and State College is already getting in the spirit with decorations and cheerful festivities. The Downtown State College Improvement District is preparing for its annual holiday tradition — lighting an evergreen...
Penn State students, UHS ‘offer advice’ on what works for them to avoid seasonal illnesses
With the flu, coronavirus and other illnesses spreading through the streets of State College, it's safe to say with an undergraduate student body of more than 40,000 people, Penn State University Health Services has its work cut out. For many students, life on campus can be hectic and stressful, which...
‘I love my job’ | CATA bus operator Jay Staley shares past seven months living, working in State College
Seven months ago, Jay Staley said he had never even heard of Centre Area Transportation Authority. Now, being the youngest bus operator for CATA, who works five days a week plus overtime, Staley said it’s the best job he’s had so far. Having grown up in southeastern North...
Predictions | Penn State football hits the road in search of bounceback at Indiana
Penn State is now heading back on the road after a pair of home games, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, to face the Hoosiers on Saturday. Indiana is struggling at 3-5 this season, but it did come away with a surprising win over now-No. 16 Illinois. Penn State, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Ohio State.
Scouting report | Pass-happy Indiana unsure at quarterback spot ahead of matchup with Penn State football
Penn State dominated Indiana in shutout fashion last season, avenging its upset loss against the Hoosiers in the 2020 season opener. Despite finishing No. 12 in the country in 2020, Indiana has since fallen off dramatically, finishing 2-10 last season and currently donning a 3-5 record as it prepares for its matchup with the Nittany Lions on its home turf.
‘Lots of laughter, lots of silliness and lots of noise’ | Goat Yoga takes State College by storm
While some Penn State students are looking for relaxation during this point of the semester, including meditation and yoga, there is one animal-oriented activity for the community to try: goat yoga. Nittany Meadow Farm, located just minutes from Penn State in Boalsburg, offers both public and private goat yoga sessions....
Duo of experienced transfers lead Penn State men's hockey in dominant win over No. 1 Michigan
In the first game of the series, No. 13 Penn State looked to prove itself in a big test with No. 1 Michigan. Going into a high-pressure game like Friday’s, teams tend to lean on their veteran guys to get it done, which is exactly what the Nittany Lions did. In the matchup, it was the transfers’ experience that led their team to victory.
Behind the Scenes: What it's like to work across State College on game days
Saturdays are for Penn State football — but not for all students. Some students, like Rendell Shipp, work to keep services on campus running. For Shipp (senior-sociology), who works at the Paterno Library Starbucks, working on game days is not challenging, but he said it can be disappointing because of “missed opportunities of enjoying [his] last year here at Penn State.”
Penn State football gears up for high-tempo Indiana offense as it develops quicker pace of its own
High-tempo offenses that run a bunch of plays at a high pace aren’t uncommon in the college football landscape. In fact, Penn State plays “maybe the fastest offense in the country” on Saturday, according to Franklin. Indiana is No. 4 in the country in average plays per...
State College police report vehicle crash on North Atherton Street
A State College female crossed into an opposing travel lane and collided head-on with a tract trailer on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue early Thursday morning, according to State College police. The 28-year-old female was found unconscious at the scene, the State College Police Department release said. The tractor...
Penn State men’s soccer heading into Big Ten Tournament with expectations from last season
Penn State has officially finished its regular-season schedule, ending with a record of 6-5-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference play. The team is now headed into the Big Ten Tournament, where it came out as a champion last year, winning every match in shutout fashion. In 2021, the Nittany Lions...
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey blanks No. 1 Michigan behind Liam Souliere’s stout goaltending
For the first time in Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the bench for Penn State, his group knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation in shutout fashion. Heading into Friday’s matchup, the blue and white last defeated the Wolverines 9-5 during an early season battle of the 2020-21 season. Since that barnburner victory, it’d suffered four consecutive losses against the conference rival.
No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey upsets No. 1 Michigan in decisive fashion
After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday. The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0. With this major rival in the...
Penn State men’s hockey looks to stay unbeaten while approaching toughest stretch of season | Opinion
Penn State ranked as the sixth-best team in the Big Ten’s preseason coaches’ poll heading into the 2022-23 season, but expectations have since changed. The Nittany Lions own the No. 13 spot in the latest USCHO poll, trailing four of their conference foes in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Weather forecast and information for No. 15 Penn State football's road trip to Indiana
Penn State is going to have a nice day for its first road game since early October. The Nittany Lions’ 3:30 p.m. kickoff against Indiana in Bloomington will have a high of 76 degrees and will be partly cloudy, according to Accuweather. There’s just a 2% chance of precipitation.
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball finds way to win through offense despite shaky moments
Coming off of back-to-back Big Ten losses last week, Penn State was hungry to bounce back against Maryland. That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did — it just wasn't in the prettiest fashion. The first two sets of the match showed spurts of the blue and white’s outstanding...
