Cedar County, NE

KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
North Platte Post

Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever

LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect arrested

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in Yankton. Police have arrested Trevor Wayne Harrison in Dixon County, Nebraska in connection with the crime. Officers arrived at the 1300-block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female....
YANKTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County

BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Election Results: Pillen leading race for Nebraska Governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans voted for a new governor in the general election, as incumbent Governor Pete Ricketts is barred from running for a third consecutive term. Candidates on the ballot are Republican Jim Pillen, Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman. As of 10:20 p.m. with an estimated...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at voter turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Nebraska congressional district races

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Nebraska's three congressional districts as they come in on Nov. 8. In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Mike Flood, who is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election, is facing state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Girls on the Run Nebraska holds fall 5K

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elementary-aged girls got to run a 5K and practice other skills they’ve learned from Girls on the Run Nebraska on Sunday. The run was back for the first time in three years because of the pandemic. Over 1,000 girls and their buddies hit the train Sunday morning.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Wounded Knee artifacts being returned to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For more than a century a Massachusetts museum has been the home of sacred artifacts belonging to the Sioux people. Now, those artifacts are on their way back home to South Dakota. A delegation from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe...
BARRE, MA

