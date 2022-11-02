Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
Bolduc campaign: Republican candidate for N.H. Senate was target of attack prior to debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country....
Election Profile: Geoff Diehl's chances of taking over from the best Republican Governor in the United States
Hoping to replace the polls' best Republican Governor Charlie Baker in the United States according to polls, is Geoff Diehl...but does he have what it takes lead Massachusetts? Let's look at his offering...
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
thepulseofnh.com
Sununu Predicts GOP Election Wins In NH
Governor Chris Sununu predicts the three incumbent members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation will be defeated by Republicans in next week’s general election. The governor says the economy is driving the vote. He says people are concerned about issues including inflation, energy and fuel costs.
NHPR
'We shouldn’t be this divided': N.H. voters lament state of politics on eve of election
When Sen. Maggie Hassan canvassed the midday crowd at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester last week, she told 61-year-old Kitty Fleury, who works at a gas station and lives out of a motel room, that she was prioritizing affordable housing. “Look, we agree on that and I hope you...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire governor candidates debate: Tom Sherman reacts
VIDEO: New Hampshire governor candidate Tom Sherman reacts to the Granite State Debate. (Gov. Chris Sununu declined to give his post-debate reaction)
WMTW
Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans
A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WMUR.com
California Rep. Ro Khanna comes to New Hampshire to campaign for local Democrats
High-profile Democrats are coming to the Granite State to help candidates up and down the ballot. California congressman Ro Khanna is in New Hampshire for the next couple of days. He will be campaigning for his colleague, Democrat Chris Pappas, who is in a high-profile fight for his 1st Congressional...
criernewsroom.com
Saint Anselm alumna headlines NH District 1 ballot
Saint Anselm College will be well represented on the New Hampshire ballot on the November 8th elections. Karoline Leavitt (R) is running for one of New Hampshire’s two House seats taking on incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas. Leavitt is running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District House seat. Saint Anselm...
thelaker.com
A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire
Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
laconiadailysun.com
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best pie in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're trying to plan for Thanksgiving. It's the perfect time to be with friends and family and enjoy a nice meal -- with some pie for dessert!. But if you're not...
WMUR.com
Why is it so warm in New Hampshire in early November? Something is happening in the atmosphere
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's weather pattern keeps things quiet into the weekend, but it also keeps things very warm. There is a strong ridge in the jet stream built overhead, otherwise known as an elongated area of high pressure, allowing for the warm air to the south to be transported north.
manchesterinklink.com
Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
POLITICO
Where Zeldin would steer the state
Presented by For the Many Environmental Action Inc. We’ve heard what Gov. Kathy Hochul has in mind for New York if she is reelected. Her opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, has plans too, if he becomes the first Republican elected statewide in two decades — and he filled in some details with POLITICO’s Joe Spector. (Though a more succinct version might be found on the lips of Times Square’s Naked Cowboy, who sings that he is fully Team Zeldin.)
Comments / 7