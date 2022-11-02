ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thepulseofnh.com

Sununu Predicts GOP Election Wins In NH

Governor Chris Sununu predicts the three incumbent members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation will be defeated by Republicans in next week’s general election. The governor says the economy is driving the vote. He says people are concerned about issues including inflation, energy and fuel costs.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Poll shows some races in New Hampshire trending toward Republicans

A new poll of likely voters in New Hampshire shows Republican candidates have made gains, putting some incumbent Democrats in jeopardy. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt pulling ahead of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Republican challenger Don Bolduc is neck-and-neck with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
criernewsroom.com

Saint Anselm alumna headlines NH District 1 ballot

Saint Anselm College will be well represented on the New Hampshire ballot on the November 8th elections. Karoline Leavitt (R) is running for one of New Hampshire’s two House seats taking on incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas. Leavitt is running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District House seat. Saint Anselm...
MANCHESTER, NH
thelaker.com

MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Pappas campaign attacks Leavitt on healthcare, social security

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A day after several of his supporters held a Millyard press conference on abortion rights, the campaign of U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) returned to the Millyard to attack Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt on her healthcare and social security stances. Pappas was joined by Manchester Mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
POLITICO

Where Zeldin would steer the state

