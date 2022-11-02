ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Child flown to hospital after being ejected from vehicle that was fleeing police in New Castle

By Mike Darnay
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A child is recovering after being ejected from a vehicle that was fleeing police in Lawrence County.

New Castle Police say the incident started after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the vehicle stopped, but then took off at high speed in the area of West Washington Street.

While being chased by officers, the vehicle crashed, and both the driver and a small child were ejected.

KDKA

Police say the child was tended to by police and firefighters at the scene and was then flown to UPMC Children's Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

The driver will be taken into custody by police when he's released from the hospital.

The conditions of the driver and the child are both unclear at this time.

