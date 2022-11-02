ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

All aboard: Mansfield Christian carrying belief from within into regional tournament

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNxol_0ivR1At300

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Christian boys soccer coach Stephen Armstrong looked at each one of his players straight in the eye before Saturday's Division III district championship match against Bluffton.

He told each one of them that if they do not think they can go out and end a five-year district championship drought, to just grab their things and go on home. If they didn't believe the team could beat Bluffton on its home field in the district championship game, goodbye.

Everyone stayed.

And the Flames went out and ended the drought.

With the 1-0 victory on a penalty kick by Isaac McFadden, the Flames won their first district championship since 2017, the final year of eight consecutive district titles.

The Flames are back.

"It has been magical," Mansfield Christian senior Cale Everroad said of his team's tournament run. "We have put in the work after the last couple years have been tough. Last year didn't go how we wanted it to, and this year we decided to work hard and it is paying off finally. All the team bonding we do is huge. We are always hanging out during the offseason and going to breakfast together during the season. We hang out a bunch and have fun."

The Flames had a lot of fun going out and winning the Division III district championship on Saturday as the trophy they put in the case was a result of months of hard work.

"It is fun to see the hard work pay off," Armstrong said. "We started the year with two weeks of two-a-days, and I take the team to Mohican with a stress on team building and getting on the same page right away. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but this year it did."

The Flames (14-5-1) have just two seniors on the team, meaning they should be right back in the regional tournament next year if all goes according to plan. Joining Everroad is goalkeeper Griffin Baker. Both transferred in before the 2021 season — Baker from Temple Christian, a non-OHSAA sponsored school, and Everroad from Highland.

"It feels really good because I played for a different school when I was a freshman and sophomore and we played Mansfield Christian both years," Baker said of the district championship run. "I was homeschooled so I had never really heard about their state championship season, but now that I am here I see how good the soccer program really is, and it is a cool experience to be a part of."

He knows what kind of responsibility he and Everroad carry as the two seniors.

"It is pretty big being one of just two seniors," Baker said. "It is a big responsibility for me and Cale, especially being on the defensive end. I have to make sure guys are in the right spots and keep morale up during the game. It is just a big responsibility."

Everroad came Mansfield Christian as a natural goalkeeper but, with multiple keepers on the roster, Armstrong went to work finding him a new position. He tried him just about everywhere on the pitch until the team went to the Genoa 795 Cup and Armstrong put Everroad on the back line of the defense. It worked out perfectly and Everroad has flourished in his role. He isn't a captain, but he does what captains do and takes younger players under his wing and brings them along. He also leads by example.

"Without them, we wouldn't be here," Armstrong said. "I think about how if they wouldn't have transferred in last year, I wouldn't have a single senior on the team, which is probably something that has never happened in program history. We have always had seniors. I graduated in 2007 and we had 13 seniors. The lowest I have ever seen is maybe five or six. To only have two seniors this year, it is a big deal and they both have found their place."

Baker came over as a goalkeeper as well and owned the position from day one. At 6-foot-4, he gives the Flames a physical advantage in goal. In the 2022 postseason, Baker has produced three clean sheets with three shutouts in close matches. The Flames beat Van Buren 1-0 in the sectional final before knocking off Cory-Rawson 2-0 in the district semis and Bluffton 1-0 in the title match.

Armstrong would love to see Baker develop a mean streak to go with his blocking ability and soft hands in traffic.

"Everybody loves Griff and he loves everybody," Armstrong said. "The beautiful thing about this team is you have guys like Griff who can be competitive in key moments, but outside in regular life these guys are all about kicking it with each other. Just a very solid team and I am very proud of them."

Solid indeed. But it didn't just start in the tournament. It all started in the summer when, after workouts, the team would go back to Armstrong's house with XBoxes and PlayStation 5s in hand armed with EA Sports FIFA 22 as they set up multiple TVs all over the house and had a tournament to see who the best FIFA player was. Sophomore Max Hoovler picked up the victory.

Then, the team would go to assistant coach Chad McFarland's house to play a little foot golf. Meanwhile, the players would regularly meet up for breakfast at various restaurants around town.

It was all about building chemistry so that when it came time to compete for a district championship, they had the edge over everyone else.

"That is what it is all about," Armstrong said. "Being of the same mindset and of the same brotherhood and that is what we have been able to do with these guys."

The team outings also built trust, and that is what the Flames are playing with a lot these days.

"We trust each other and know that if one of us makes a mistake, we all have each other's backs," Everroad said. "It doesn't matter because we will work hard, recover and make it up for each other. It feels good to go win a district championship because that hard work and trust is paying off."

The chemistry has never been more prevalent than in the tournament, where the Flames are 3-0 in three very close games. Armstrong finally saw his team do something it struggled to do all year during a Mid-Buckeye Conference championship season.

"The whole year, I keep telling the guys that I am sick and tired of using the F-word on you guys," Armstrong said. "I am sick and tired of saying, "focus, focus, focus." We have an 80-minute game, but games are not won in 80 minutes — they are won in split-second decisions. Lack of focus and a mental breakdown, three seconds later and we give up a goal. Or we just scored that goal by taking advantage of an opponent's lack of focus. In the last three games, we are peaking at the right time and getting the guys to do their job."

Focus, chemistry and multiple other reasons are why the Flames are a district championship team.

"Our three keys to success lately have been to act like we have been there before," Armstrong said. "We had to go in knowing there is a chance. This is our game even if we are the underdog. We are going in there not afraid of anyone. Second, Kobe Bryant said, 'Rest at the end, not in the middle.' You can rest the entire offseason. This is a short season. Rest at the end, not in the middle, and we have to embrace that. Finally, embrace the underdog mentality. Those three have carried us in this tournament."

Now, they head into battle with No. 9-ranked Ottoville (18-0-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tiffin's Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

"We think we have a good chance," Armstrong said. "We are not going in thinking the season is over. I told the boys, if there is one person who does not believe we can win this game, just walk away right now. I don't want losers on my team, I want winners. Sometimes, winners lose, but what makes them winners is the way they get back up. Losers are hanging their head. These guys have done a great job of that."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

West Holmes sweeps All-OCC awards, Mansfield Senior puts five on first team

MANSFIELD — Two-time defending champ West Holmes swept the individual awards when the All-Ohio Cardinal Conference football teams was revealed Wednesday evening. Receiver Kyle Maltarich was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year, while linebacker Elisha Baldridge was the Defensive Player of the Year. Nick Ginsburg was tabbed the Special Teams Player of the Year and Zach Gardner was chosen Coach of the Year.
MANSFIELD, OH
High School Football PRO

Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wadsworth football team will have a game with Medina High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WADSWORTH, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Emanuel Jacob closing in on new building

Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield is expected to make a decision as soon as Nov. 7 on a new home four months after selling the building it had been located in since 1979. The congregation, which dates back to 1870, has seen its membership dwindle since before the turn of the century. Emanuel Jacob had a membership of over 150 families at that time and now has around 30 families. Emanuel Jacob is the only congregation in Mansfield, which is 65 miles from Akron and Columbus and 82 miles from Cleveland.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Kingwood celebrates duck pond renovation & plans to add ducks in spring

MANSFIELD -- Kingwood Center Gardens executive director Josh Steffen jokes the duck pond is “sacred” to Mansfield residents and Kingwood visitors. “It’s not just about ducks, it’s about your connection to Kingwood,” Steffen said. “When people think of Kingwood, they think of the ducks and peacocks — and oh yeah, there’s the mansion.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

GHS Class of 1972 holds 50th Reunion

GALION- The Galion High School Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th Reunion this year with activities beginning on Wednesday, September 21st and lasting through Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The celebration began with a gathering on Wednesday at the Smith Family Farm in Morrow County. On Thursday evening, a group met at the Elks Club in Galion to decorate for the dinner scheduled on Saturday night. After decorating, some of the group participated in a Euchre Tournament. Friday’s events began at the Big Four Depot where a large group of classmates and friends met for a luncheon that was hosted by Jon Smolko and Debbie (Halm) Lewis. Music at the luncheon was provided by Jon Smolko, Mike Mackey, and Mike Byrns. On Friday evening, a large group of classmates met at Heise Park to watch the Galion Tigers pull out an upset win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 6 of the 2022/2023 football season. While at the game, an announcement was made to recognize the Class of ‘72 in attendance. Afterward, several classmates and friends gathered at the 1803 Taproom.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service

MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: Demolition efforts running into underground surprises

MANSFIELD — R&D Excavating included contingency costs for unexpected surprises when it successfully bid $4 million for the demolition of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield a few months ago. But the number of surprises found on just a small section of the property, the former Electrolux building on the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Sierra to open in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Sierra, an off-price retailer focusing on active and lifestyle brands, is set to open a store at the Greens of Strongsville at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Sierra - which has 74 locations - offers items for hiking, camping, skiing and casual wear. The Strongsville store will be the third location in the state, in addition to ones in Westlake and Columbus. Another, in Norwood near Cincinnati, is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 12.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Are you looking for a spot to get a great breakfast?. If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants. For decades, this local favorite has been serving great breakfasts. Their three-egg omelets are big and guaranteed to fill you up. Customers recommend the John's omelet (ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and your choice of cheese) and Grecian omelet (feta cheese with a side of sliced tomato and Kalamata olives). They also have a great flat iron steak and eggs.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton apartment building destroyed by fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday. Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second...
CANTON, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy