All aboard: Mansfield Christian carrying belief from within into regional tournament

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Christian boys soccer coach Stephen Armstrong looked at each one of his players straight in the eye before Saturday's Division III district championship match against Bluffton.

He told each one of them that if they do not think they can go out and end a five-year district championship drought, to just grab their things and go on home. If they didn't believe the team could beat Bluffton on its home field in the district championship game, goodbye.

Everyone stayed.

And the Flames went out and ended the drought.

With the 1-0 victory on a penalty kick by Isaac McFadden, the Flames won their first district championship since 2017, the final year of eight consecutive district titles.

The Flames are back.

"It has been magical," Mansfield Christian senior Cale Everroad said of his team's tournament run. "We have put in the work after the last couple years have been tough. Last year didn't go how we wanted it to, and this year we decided to work hard and it is paying off finally. All the team bonding we do is huge. We are always hanging out during the offseason and going to breakfast together during the season. We hang out a bunch and have fun."

The Flames had a lot of fun going out and winning the Division III district championship on Saturday as the trophy they put in the case was a result of months of hard work.

"It is fun to see the hard work pay off," Armstrong said. "We started the year with two weeks of two-a-days, and I take the team to Mohican with a stress on team building and getting on the same page right away. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but this year it did."

The Flames (14-5-1) have just two seniors on the team, meaning they should be right back in the regional tournament next year if all goes according to plan. Joining Everroad is goalkeeper Griffin Baker. Both transferred in before the 2021 season — Baker from Temple Christian, a non-OHSAA sponsored school, and Everroad from Highland.

"It feels really good because I played for a different school when I was a freshman and sophomore and we played Mansfield Christian both years," Baker said of the district championship run. "I was homeschooled so I had never really heard about their state championship season, but now that I am here I see how good the soccer program really is, and it is a cool experience to be a part of."

He knows what kind of responsibility he and Everroad carry as the two seniors.

"It is pretty big being one of just two seniors," Baker said. "It is a big responsibility for me and Cale, especially being on the defensive end. I have to make sure guys are in the right spots and keep morale up during the game. It is just a big responsibility."

Everroad came Mansfield Christian as a natural goalkeeper but, with multiple keepers on the roster, Armstrong went to work finding him a new position. He tried him just about everywhere on the pitch until the team went to the Genoa 795 Cup and Armstrong put Everroad on the back line of the defense. It worked out perfectly and Everroad has flourished in his role. He isn't a captain, but he does what captains do and takes younger players under his wing and brings them along. He also leads by example.

"Without them, we wouldn't be here," Armstrong said. "I think about how if they wouldn't have transferred in last year, I wouldn't have a single senior on the team, which is probably something that has never happened in program history. We have always had seniors. I graduated in 2007 and we had 13 seniors. The lowest I have ever seen is maybe five or six. To only have two seniors this year, it is a big deal and they both have found their place."

Baker came over as a goalkeeper as well and owned the position from day one. At 6-foot-4, he gives the Flames a physical advantage in goal. In the 2022 postseason, Baker has produced three clean sheets with three shutouts in close matches. The Flames beat Van Buren 1-0 in the sectional final before knocking off Cory-Rawson 2-0 in the district semis and Bluffton 1-0 in the title match.

Armstrong would love to see Baker develop a mean streak to go with his blocking ability and soft hands in traffic.

"Everybody loves Griff and he loves everybody," Armstrong said. "The beautiful thing about this team is you have guys like Griff who can be competitive in key moments, but outside in regular life these guys are all about kicking it with each other. Just a very solid team and I am very proud of them."

Solid indeed. But it didn't just start in the tournament. It all started in the summer when, after workouts, the team would go back to Armstrong's house with XBoxes and PlayStation 5s in hand armed with EA Sports FIFA 22 as they set up multiple TVs all over the house and had a tournament to see who the best FIFA player was. Sophomore Max Hoovler picked up the victory.

Then, the team would go to assistant coach Chad McFarland's house to play a little foot golf. Meanwhile, the players would regularly meet up for breakfast at various restaurants around town.

It was all about building chemistry so that when it came time to compete for a district championship, they had the edge over everyone else.

"That is what it is all about," Armstrong said. "Being of the same mindset and of the same brotherhood and that is what we have been able to do with these guys."

The team outings also built trust, and that is what the Flames are playing with a lot these days.

"We trust each other and know that if one of us makes a mistake, we all have each other's backs," Everroad said. "It doesn't matter because we will work hard, recover and make it up for each other. It feels good to go win a district championship because that hard work and trust is paying off."

The chemistry has never been more prevalent than in the tournament, where the Flames are 3-0 in three very close games. Armstrong finally saw his team do something it struggled to do all year during a Mid-Buckeye Conference championship season.

"The whole year, I keep telling the guys that I am sick and tired of using the F-word on you guys," Armstrong said. "I am sick and tired of saying, "focus, focus, focus." We have an 80-minute game, but games are not won in 80 minutes — they are won in split-second decisions. Lack of focus and a mental breakdown, three seconds later and we give up a goal. Or we just scored that goal by taking advantage of an opponent's lack of focus. In the last three games, we are peaking at the right time and getting the guys to do their job."

Focus, chemistry and multiple other reasons are why the Flames are a district championship team.

"Our three keys to success lately have been to act like we have been there before," Armstrong said. "We had to go in knowing there is a chance. This is our game even if we are the underdog. We are going in there not afraid of anyone. Second, Kobe Bryant said, 'Rest at the end, not in the middle.' You can rest the entire offseason. This is a short season. Rest at the end, not in the middle, and we have to embrace that. Finally, embrace the underdog mentality. Those three have carried us in this tournament."

Now, they head into battle with No. 9-ranked Ottoville (18-0-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tiffin's Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

"We think we have a good chance," Armstrong said. "We are not going in thinking the season is over. I told the boys, if there is one person who does not believe we can win this game, just walk away right now. I don't want losers on my team, I want winners. Sometimes, winners lose, but what makes them winners is the way they get back up. Losers are hanging their head. These guys have done a great job of that."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11