Vibe

50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff

50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
hypebeast.com

J. Cole and Smino Drop Cinematic "90 Proof" Music Video

Following the release of his latest record, Luv 4 Rent, last week, Smino on Thursday dropped off a fresh visual for “90 Proof,” his collaborative track with J. Cole. Directed by Philip Youmans, the music video, which runs six and a half minutes long, features picturesque shots of both Smino and Cole posing with a vintage vehicle, spending time with friends at an intimate house party and playing an innocent game of Uno at the park. All are cheerful until Smino pours a glass of namesake 90 Proof, and the aura takes a strange and dark turn, making for the ideal neo-soul hip-hop Southern Gothic thrill.
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Brockhampton, JID, Yves Tumor and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week is led by Brockhampton, who have delivered the first single from their final album The Family, as well as Sigrid with a cut from the deluxe edition of her new LP, “Everybody Says They’re Fine.” JID added the song “2007” to The Forever Story, while Jason Derulo teamed up with Australian DJ duo SHOUSE. Additional selections in the mix come from Yves Tumor, North Ave Jax, Lil Tjay, Dej Loaf, Selena Gomez and more.
hypebeast.com

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack to Feature Rihanna, Stormzy, Future and More

The official tracklist for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack has officially been unveiled. Set to drop on November 4, the 19-track project will feature contributions from Rihanna, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Tems, Fireboy DML, Snow Tha Product with E-40 and more. Co-producer Ludwig Göransson spent more than 2,500 hours recording the score and soundtrack across six studios in three continents and five countries, while fellow producer and director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the lyrics to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and was the one who suggested Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” to be bridged with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” as heard in the trailer.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Vibe

Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma

R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours

“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Hypebae

Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Vibe

Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him

Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day ‍that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates

Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
