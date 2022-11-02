Read full article on original website
50 Cent Challenges Quavo To “Position” New Album In Honor Of Takeoff
50 Cent has sent a public message to rapper Quavo, telling the grieving artist to regroup and use the pain from groupmate Takeoff’s tragic death as fuel to honor his legacy. Fif, who is known for doling out unsolicited advice to various entertainers and public figures, gave the Unc & Phew rapper words of encouragement via a post on Instagram. More from VIBE.com'Hip Hop Homicides' Will Debut With Pop Smoke EpisodeGucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing HimLaKeith Stanfield Says You Can't Support Gangsta Rap And Be Pro-Black Sharing a clip of music executive Steven Victor...
hypebeast.com
J. Cole and Smino Drop Cinematic "90 Proof" Music Video
Following the release of his latest record, Luv 4 Rent, last week, Smino on Thursday dropped off a fresh visual for “90 Proof,” his collaborative track with J. Cole. Directed by Philip Youmans, the music video, which runs six and a half minutes long, features picturesque shots of both Smino and Cole posing with a vintage vehicle, spending time with friends at an intimate house party and playing an innocent game of Uno at the park. All are cheerful until Smino pours a glass of namesake 90 Proof, and the aura takes a strange and dark turn, making for the ideal neo-soul hip-hop Southern Gothic thrill.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: Brockhampton, JID, Yves Tumor and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week is led by Brockhampton, who have delivered the first single from their final album The Family, as well as Sigrid with a cut from the deluxe edition of her new LP, “Everybody Says They’re Fine.” JID added the song “2007” to The Forever Story, while Jason Derulo teamed up with Australian DJ duo SHOUSE. Additional selections in the mix come from Yves Tumor, North Ave Jax, Lil Tjay, Dej Loaf, Selena Gomez and more.
hypebeast.com
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack to Feature Rihanna, Stormzy, Future and More
The official tracklist for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack has officially been unveiled. Set to drop on November 4, the 19-track project will feature contributions from Rihanna, Burna Boy, Stormzy, Tems, Fireboy DML, Snow Tha Product with E-40 and more. Co-producer Ludwig Göransson spent more than 2,500 hours recording the score and soundtrack across six studios in three continents and five countries, while fellow producer and director Ryan Coogler co-wrote the lyrics to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and was the one who suggested Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” to be bridged with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” as heard in the trailer.
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma
R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo
Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Hypebae
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Kardashian fans shocked after Kim & four family members slam Kanye West’s antisemitic rants in scathing posts
KIM Kardashian and four of her family members have publicly spoken out against ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic rants. The controversial rapper sparked global outrage with his comments about Jewish people earlier this month. Now Kim, 42, and several of her family members have taken a stand against his behavior. The...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him
Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gillie Da King Goes Off After Graphic Videos Of Takeoff Circulates
Gillie Da King calls out anyone sharing the graphic footage of Takeoff. Fans are rattled by the news of Takeoff this morning. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston at the age of 28. Though some information has been revealed to the public, much of it has been hearsay.
Migos' Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
The group's rapid-fire 'Migos Flow' dramatically changed not only rap but pop music as well. Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. He was 28.
Migos’ Offset, Takeoff and Quavo’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
Migos was formed as a rap group for more than a decade before Takeoff's untimely death in November 2022, and they went through plenty of ups and downs as both performers and family members. Formed in 2008 while they were in high school, Migos included Quavo (real name Quavious Keyate Marshall) and Offset (born Kiari […]
