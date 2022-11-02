Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
magnoliareporter.com
SAU ends GAC volleyball season 4-12 -- its best conference record in seven years
Southern Arkansas volleyball concluded the 2022 season Thursday with a 4-12 Great American Conference record (6-21 overall). Even so, it stands as SAU’s winningest conference season since 2015 where they posted a 9-7 record in GAC play. Southern Arkansas looked to record one final victory on Thursday but fell...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia-Hope football game reset for 5 p.m. Friday
Game time for Friday’s Magnolia-Hope football game at Panther Stadium has been moved forward to 5 p.m. Officials for the schools hope the early kickoff will allow the teams to complete their final regular season game before the arrival of thunderstorms that are expected Friday night. Magnolia (3-3 conference,...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia heading to playoffs after big win against Hope
Magnolia tuned up for its fourth consecutive Class 5A football playoff appearance on Friday with a 70-21 win against Hope. The Panthers (4-3 Class 5A-South, 7-3 overall) will travel to Little Rock Joe T. Robinson for the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday. The Senators finished the...
Lonoke, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fox16.com
Arkadelphia takes aim at rare conference crown
One of the best high school football games in the state this week will be for the Class 4A-7 conference title. Arkadelphia (7-0, 5-0) will host Malvern (7-1, 5-0) Friday night in a showdown of two teams considered state title contenders. The winner gets the undisputed conference crown and the...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Freshman Academy, Magnolia High Honor Roll
The honor roll has been released for the Magnolia Freshman Academy and Magnolia High School for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year. CLICK THE PDF to see the list.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
Bob Talley
Bob Talley, 73, of Emerson, formerly of Chandler, OK, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his beloved country home, after a long and hard fought battle with melanoma. Bob was born on December 23, 1948, in Harlan, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Magdalene Elizabeth (Thraen) Talley; and stepdaughter, Carrie Lackey.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Gary Wayne Wilkes and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, A/K/A Sarah Ballard, 114 Shepard Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27. Union. Sylvia V. Davis,...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden motorcyclist dies in collision with road sign and tree
Eddie Paul Foise III, 49, of Camden died as the result of a motorcycle accident about 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Foise was driving a 2018 model Harley-Davidson east on U.S. 278 near Arkansas 376, west of Camden. He failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and struck a road sign and then a small tree. The motorcycle came to rest in the roadside ditch.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
magnoliareporter.com
Kennith Zane Gray
Kennith Zane Gray, 84, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 21, 1938 to the late Arlis Laverne Gray and Dollie Bammah (Elmore) Gray. Kennith served in the Arkansas Army National Guard from 1956 to 1964. He was an ordained minister serving many area churches, preaching many services where he was a Licensed Funeral Director with Lewis Funeral Home, and served as a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy.
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers unchanged in Columbia County
New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union County but were steady or dropped slightly in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,386.
texarkanafyi.com
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
myarklamiss.com
Free Thanksgiving community dinner in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Meet Me at the Court, a mentoring program out of El Dorado, Ark. that focuses on encouraging youth and building self-esteem, is hosting a free Thanksgiving soul food community dinner. The Sharon Bailey-Whitlock community dinner will be on November 12, 2022 starting at Noon....
waldronnews.com
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
magnoliareporter.com
Michael Ellis
Michael Ellis, 56, of Haynesville, LA, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Minden, LA. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
