biztucson.com
Camp Bow Wow to Open Second Tucson Location
Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opens its newest Tucson East location on Nov. 5 at 7810 E. Broadway Blvd. Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is locally owned and operated by Alan and Lisa Schrope, who both have worked in the veterinary industry for over 30 years.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
After record turnout for Nightfall, Old Tucson preps for Christmas-themed event
More than 30,000 people turned out for Nightfall. Now the new management is gearing up for a Christmas-themed event called Yuletide at Old Tucson.
thisistucson.com
Tucson's favorite foodie Jackie Tran just opened a food truck
The year is 2018, and you just finished reading Jackie Tran’s story about the sushi restaurant Yamato for the blog Tucson Foodie. The photos he took of the sushi chef, Noboru Nakajima, are intimate, like the camera wasn’t there. You’re compelled to learn more about the person who took the pictures, who captured the focus the chef placed into cutting delicate slices of nigiri. You click the link in his Tucson Foodie bio, and there! The synth slams down — you just got Rick Rolled.
Crowds, Rain Mark Artisan Market in Patagonia
This year’s Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market was well attended despite the unexpected October rains. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) along with the Sky Islands Tourism Association (SITA) partnered again this year to sponsor the event. Now, in its 32nd year, the market can attract more than 15,000 visitors to Patagonia’s lovely tree-shaded park in the center of town.
Tucson rent rising monthly while national rents drop
A recent report shows that rents are dropping across the nation but continue to rise in Tucson. The Old Pueblo has seen a steady incline every month since November of last year.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges Bond Financing for La Posada CCRC Owner Near Tucson
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Ziegler has arranged bond financing for La Posada, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) owner in metro Tucson. La Posada was incorporated in 1996 to acquire the CCRC known as La Posada at Park Centre in Green Valley, approximately 30 miles south of Tucson. Originally constructed in 1987, Park Centre has grown to include 490 independent living apartments, 34 freestanding Park Centre homes, 17 freestanding Pavilion homes and 135 assisted living apartments.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Children’s Museum moving to Tohono Chul
The Children’s Museum Oro Valley will close at 11015 N. Oracle Road on Dec. 1 to prepare for its new collaboration, Children’s Museum Oro Valley at Tohono Chul, on Jan. 3. The museum will completely transform as it moves to Tohono Chul, with indoor and outdoor exhibits, daily activities, and programming for kids and families.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
La Encantada welcoming new tenants
La Encantada is revving up to welcome several new tenants — True Food Kitchen and the apparel retailers Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny. Marking its first Tucson location, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages in late-summer 2023 on the second level.
thisistucson.com
Tucson favorite Rollies is opening a food truck at the MSA Annex 🌮
You'll soon be able to get all the birria of your dreams when Rollies Mexican Patio opens its second location on the west side. The Tucson favorite is parking its brand-new food truck at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, starting this Thursday, Nov. 3. Chef and owner Mateo Otero says the truck will be a permanent fixture there, eventually with its own dedicated area complete with a built-in patio. Rollies' flagship location is on Tucson's south side at 4573 S. 12th Ave.
Dutch Bros and Starbucks building locations off Sandario Road in Marana
Two new locations of popular chain coffee shops are coming soon to the town of Marana, off Sandario Road near I-10.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Tucson’s IMS is metal made easy
It’s a Mecca for metal heads, but not the hard rock variety. Industrial Metal Supply Company has more varieties of metal in more varieties of sizes and shapes than most people can imagine. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Tucson, the company, at 3757 E. Columbia Street, is an interesting...
KOLD-TV
ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Tucson woman spreading love to shelter cats, dogs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner together to highlight a person or organization doing good in our community. This week, we’re recognizing someone who is spreading the love to dogs and cats living in shelters. Teri Bambauer first started...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tucson, AZ
Known for its yearly birthday parties called La Fiesta de San Agustin, Tucson offers plenty for families with kids. Tucson is the seat of Pima County, Arizona. The Hohokam Indians lived in Tucson for 4,000 years before the Spanish arrived and turned it into a Spanish Presidio. Tucson is in...
thisistucson.com
Tucson's annual All Souls Procession is back this weekend
An estimated 150,000 people gathered in the streets on Tucson’s west side in 2021 to participate in the collective mourning, honoring and remembering of lost loved ones as part of the annual All Souls Procession. As the first in-person procession to take place since the start of the COVID-19...
thisistucson.com
Get adorable merch and sweets from the Hello Kitty Truck this weekend 🐱
Fans of Hello Kitty can pick up adorable treats and themed merch when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town this Saturday. You can find the truck parked at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Limited-edition merch and goodies — including cookies, mugs, lunchboxes, totes, thermal bottles, shirts and and coin banks — will be available while supplies last. The truck only takes credit cards and cash isn't accepted.
Glimpses Into Our Past: O’Donnell Canyon
O’Donnell Canyon in Canelo runs northeast from the Canelo Hills and is adjacent to Sycamore Gulch. It is most likely named after brothers Anthony and Patrick O’Donnell whose ranch is identified on Roskruge’s 1893 Official Map of Pima County. Neighboring ranchers included James McCarty, Victor Igo, Fernando Martinez, J. Rice, T. Rice, and Samuel Hunter.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
IMPACT of Southern Arizona helps change the landscape of poverty
IMPACT of Southern Arizona is a one-stop-shop non-profit that serves 52 zip codes, providing essentials for hundreds of families each month who need just a little extra help.
Fan Favorite Restaurant Opens Second Location
Rolled up tacos are being served up hot and fresh.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. For anyone who has ever had an instant food craving that the basic restaurant fare is unable to satisfy, there’s nothing like the mouth-watering crunch of a taquito. The rolled-up deliciousness is part Taki, part taco, and all satisfying. And while there are plenty of restaurants around Tucson serving up various forms of tacos, and it’s possible to pick up Takis in nearly any convenience store, you’ll need to do a bit of extra searching if you want anything more than the frozen food taquitos. That is unless you visit a local favorite that is opening a new location right here in the Old Pueblo.
