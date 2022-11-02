Rolled up tacos are being served up hot and fresh.Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández/Unsplash. For anyone who has ever had an instant food craving that the basic restaurant fare is unable to satisfy, there’s nothing like the mouth-watering crunch of a taquito. The rolled-up deliciousness is part Taki, part taco, and all satisfying. And while there are plenty of restaurants around Tucson serving up various forms of tacos, and it’s possible to pick up Takis in nearly any convenience store, you’ll need to do a bit of extra searching if you want anything more than the frozen food taquitos. That is unless you visit a local favorite that is opening a new location right here in the Old Pueblo.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO