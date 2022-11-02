Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
toofab.com
The Voice 5th Judge: One Coach Rejects Best Singer, Gambling Others Would Steal Them
It's still a slap in the face to that singer that you don't want to work with them, and you're willing to risk their future on the show with a figurative roll of the dice. For the Three-Way Knockout Round on “The Voice,” there is no Coach’s Save, but there is a Steal. So one Coach took a huge gamble this week!
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Episode 14 Recap: Three-Way Knockout Unleashes a Dragon on Team Legend
Three-Way Knockouts continue in 'The Voice' Season 22 Episode 14, sending home twice as many artists ahead of the Live Playoffs.
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Carrie Underwood Onstage To Make Big Surprise Announcement
On Wednesday (November 2), country music icon Carrie Underwood traveled to Austin Texas’ Moody Center for yet another sold-out show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Standing atop the newly constructed stage, the “Ghost Story” singer was met with thousands upon thousands of screaming fans. And, to her surprise, an appearance from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
Luke Bryan To Host ABC Special ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’
Prior to the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 9th), co-host Luke Bryan will be hosting an ABC special, On the Road to the CMA Awards. According to Billboard, the new special will offer viewers an all-access look into the life of Wynonna Judd, as she returns to the stage following the death of her mother and country music hall of fame, Naomi Judd. Judd will appear in the special alongside fellow country music hitmakers Martina McBride and Little Big Town.
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
2023 CMT Music Awards Reveal New Date, Time and Host
In a joint announcement, CMT and CBS announced the date, time. and host for the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EST. The award show will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for the first time in the show’s history.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy, Avery, Celebrates His First Halloween [Picture]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, Avery, into the world on Oct. 24, and the new addition was just in time to celebrate his first Halloween. The McCreerys shared a photo of their Halloween festivities with their newborn, which involved hanging out in pumpkin-themed costumes on the big night. The couple wore matching pumpkin T-shirts, while Avery, asleep in his mom's arms, sported an orange onesie with a pumpkin and white stripes.
Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then”
Looks like we have a good one coming our way. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m not a big Brantley Gilbert guy. Don’t get me wrong, “Take It Outside” gets me fired up, and hell, I may have shed a tear to “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” after my first breakup, but then he drops some garbage like “Rolex On A Redneck” or “Bottoms Up” and it ain’t my bag. For me, that Brantley Gilbert wheelhouse is […] The post Vince Gill & Blake Shelton To Join Brantley Gilbert For Upcoming Song “Heaven By Then” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Photos – The Event’s Best-Dressed Personalities
Judging by the red carpet photos from the CMA Awards 2021, we can say that the biggest stars from the country music scene know how to step up their style. Despite the awards night going by in a flash, many of us still can’t stop thinking about the fabulous outfits of celebrities during that event.
Comments / 0