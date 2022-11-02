ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Related
Distractify

Here's Who Actually Says "I Do" in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Even though the premise of Love Is Blind is a group of newly formed couples falling in love and getting engaged before they meet, not everyone actually makes it to the altar. And the ones that do still don't necessarily go through with it. So for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, who actually gets married?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Fans Would Like the Final 10 Episodes of ‘Manifest’ to Manifest Already

Just like the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, Manifest has a second lease on life. In August 2021, Netflix announced that it had ordered a fourth and final season of the mysterious TV drama, which NBC had canceled two months prior. You may have seen that the first 10 episodes of that final season started streaming on Friday, Nov. 4 — so what’s the Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date?
Distractify

'Mountain Men' Star Tom Oar Sells Goods to a Trading Post — How to Buy Them

The lives of the men and women on Mountain Men are proof that many of us are soft babies surrounded by comforts that we don't really need. Tom Oar, one of the older members of the show's cast, has quickly become a fan favorite, even though some have wondered whether he's planning to give up his mountain life and move to Florida. Others, though, have wondered what Tom sells through a trading post.
FLORIDA STATE
The Verge

Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live

Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
tvinsider.com

Netflix Officially Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Day 2022

For the fifth year running, Netflix will be celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6, the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing and the story began in the hit supernatural series. This year’s event will honor the sci-fi horror drama with the show’s fans both in real life and...
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

The Newest Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' May Be Teasing the Death of [SPOILER]

After languishing in production for more than a decade, "Avatar 2" is officially coming to theaters this year. Entitled Avatar: The Way of Water, the film's title and visuals were officially unveiled in May 2022 during CinemaCon. The original film was released in 2009 and received widespread acclaim for its innovation in movie CGI at the time. Though numerous sequels were announced in 2010, this is the first of them we're getting in more than 10 years.
Distractify

Netflix's Crime Flick 'Enola Holmes 2' Is Set in Victorian England — Was it Filmed in the U.K.?

Based on Nancy Springer's YA mystery book series of the same name, Harry Bradbeer's 2020 film Enola Holmes helped thrust the undeniably exquisite Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) even further into the limelight. The film sees Enola Holmes — aka the spunky teen sister of esteemed Detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) — search for her missing mother, becoming a super-sleuth in the process.
Distractify

How Much Land Does Tony From 'Gold Rush' Own? He's Reportedly the Richest Man on the Show

Believe it or not, the California Gold Rush of 1848 wasn't the last gold mining effort made in North America. The hunt for the precious metal continues on Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel. Having first premiered in 2010 and lasting for 13 seasons so far, the reality series follows several family-run mining companies as they search for gold throughout the Klondike region of Canada as well as Alaska. There's always more gold to be found, and people have built their fortunes off of it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

The 'Sonic Frontiers' Leaks Are Already Here (SPOILERS)

One of this year's highly anticipated releases is Sonic Frontiers, the newest game in the SEGA-created franchise to hit gaming platforms. Given that this will be the first Sonic game to be released in years, players have high hopes for this title — but will it live up to expectations? If you're worried about dropping the money on this game when it launches, there are already some spoilers online that might help you make your decision.
Distractify

Distractify

