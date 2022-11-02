Read full article on original website
Love Is Blind Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
Raven Ross exclusively tells PEOPLE that she was "really shocked" by the outcome of their wedding day with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada This post contains spoilers from season 3 of Love Is Blind. Raven Ross' emotions were pure and genuine during her onscreen wedding to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada on Love Is Blind. Though Raven and SK had a nontraditional road to the altar in the Netflix hit's third season, she ultimately said "yes" to him on their wedding day. However, SK, 34, admitted that while he'd loved Raven, he could not...
'The Real Love Boat' Fans Think the Show Was Canceled, But Was It Really Axed?
CBS gave TV fans a blast from the past this season when it premiered The Real Love Boat, a reality dating show styled after the popular 1977-1986 sitcom. While that show had scripted romances and comedic subplots, The Real Love Boat aimed to actually hook up singles (albeit still having a fair dose of comedy).
Hannah Is a Rebel Like Her Mom in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Testaments book, which is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. For most of The Handmaid's Tale, we've been wondering what happens to June, how she escapes Gilead, and whether or not she lives by the end of the series. Now, fans want to know what happens to Hannah in The Handmaid's Tale. Because, let's face it, after getting new glimpses of June's older daughter throughout Season 5, the curiosity about where she ends up is real.
'Chicago Fire' Fans Love the Young Actor Who Plays Cruz's Foster Son, Javi — Get to Know Him
One of the most heartwarming storylines in Chicago Fire Season 10 was the bond that developed between Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Javi. The series had spent some time developing the next chapter of Cruz's life as he married Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) and the two of them started a family together.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Marlo Thomas takes back Sherri Shepherd weight-loss comment: 'Never doing it again'
'That Girl' star Marlo Thomas, who was a guest on Sherri Shepherd's TV show, poked fun at the host's weight loss. Then she apologized for her remarks.
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Peter Krause Split for 1st Time: I Didn’t Ask ‘Fundamental Questions’
Bouncing back. Lauren Graham opened up about her split from Peter Krause for the first time — and revealed that they didn’t see eye to eye on a few important things. "I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," Graham, 55, told People in […]
EW.com
The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume
Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Age Gap with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in Halloween Couples Costume
Billie Eilish's fans are not too happy with her choice of Halloween costume this year. On Tuesday morning, the "Happier Than Ever" singer shared a photo dump from her Halloween festivities — and in the very last slide, she included a photo with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. "life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡,"...
Elvira just gave Kylie Jenner a lesson on how to pay tribute with her Halloween costume
Kylie Jenner dressed up as Elvira for Halloween, and the real Mistress of the Dark said it was 'flattering.' But she wishes Jenner had done this.
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Engaged Less Than 1 Year After Debuting Romance: They’re ‘Wildly Happy’
Surprise! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after debuting their romance, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The insider tells Us that Wilson, 42, is “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder, 38. The Pitch...
"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades
It's truly shaping up to be "Weird Al" Yankovic season. The release of his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic has reinvigorated the interest of millions of fans of the eclectic artist and drawn in plenty of new ones. Viewers are seeing the comedic, musical, and largely-spoofed version of Weird Al through the masterful acting of Daniel Radcliffe, and despite its deviations from reality, it still delivers all that fans could hope for in terms of a Weird Al flick.
Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Complex
Nick Cannon Reveals He Will Have 11th Baby With Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon’s family is growing day by day. The mother of his eleventh child, model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share that the pair are expecting their second child together. They celebrated the moment by sharing maternity photos on Instagram, where they’re both naked in a bathtub.
'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Comes From a Family of Accomplished Professionals
Love Is Blind Season 3 has expectedly commanded the attention of social media users. As usual, the season showcases singles that fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen — all to tie the knot in a matter of weeks. Naturally, the experiment has caused many parents of the...
What Is Ysabel Brown Doing Now? Catch up With the 'Sister Wives' Star
In recent seasons of TLC's Sister Wives, viewers have gotten to see more of Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel. Fans followed along as she underwent spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis. They also got to see her graduate from high school and make plans for her future. Understandably, folks are curious about what Ysabel Brown is doing now. Let's take a closer look at where she is and how she's doing today.
Millie Bobby Brown Details ‘Terms and Conditions’ of Her ‘Adult Relationship’ With Henry Cavill
A mystery she can’t solve! Millie Bobby Brown opened up about working with costar Henry Cavill – and how the two have managed to maintain a mature friendship. "With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship,” Brown, 19, told Deadline in an interview published on Wednesday, November 2. “Like a really healthy one. One […]
Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?
The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale
From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
