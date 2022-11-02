ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Love Is Blind Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar

Raven Ross exclusively tells PEOPLE that she was "really shocked" by the outcome of their wedding day with Sikiru "SK" Alagbada This post contains spoilers from season 3 of Love Is Blind. Raven Ross' emotions were pure and genuine during her onscreen wedding to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada on Love Is Blind. Though Raven and SK had a nontraditional road to the altar in the Netflix hit's third season, she ultimately said "yes" to him on their wedding day. However, SK, 34, admitted that while he'd loved Raven, he could not...
Distractify

Hannah Is a Rebel Like Her Mom in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Testaments book, which is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. For most of The Handmaid's Tale, we've been wondering what happens to June, how she escapes Gilead, and whether or not she lives by the end of the series. Now, fans want to know what happens to Hannah in The Handmaid's Tale. Because, let's face it, after getting new glimpses of June's older daughter throughout Season 5, the curiosity about where she ends up is real.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
EW.com

The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume

Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
Distractify

"Weird Al" Yankovic and His Wife Have Been Together for Over Two Decades

It's truly shaping up to be "Weird Al" Yankovic season. The release of his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic has reinvigorated the interest of millions of fans of the eclectic artist and drawn in plenty of new ones. Viewers are seeing the comedic, musical, and largely-spoofed version of Weird Al through the masterful acting of Daniel Radcliffe, and despite its deviations from reality, it still delivers all that fans could hope for in terms of a Weird Al flick.
Distractify

Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
Us Weekly

‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today

When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
Complex

Nick Cannon Reveals He Will Have 11th Baby With Model Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon’s family is growing day by day. The mother of his eleventh child, model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share that the pair are expecting their second child together. They celebrated the moment by sharing maternity photos on Instagram, where they’re both naked in a bathtub.
Distractify

What Is Ysabel Brown Doing Now? Catch up With the 'Sister Wives' Star

In recent seasons of TLC's Sister Wives, viewers have gotten to see more of Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel. Fans followed along as she underwent spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis. They also got to see her graduate from high school and make plans for her future. Understandably, folks are curious about what Ysabel Brown is doing now. Let's take a closer look at where she is and how she's doing today.
Distractify

Barring Any Late Fees, Can We Expect a Season 2 of Netflix's Comedy Series 'Blockbuster'?

The Buggles, an English New Wave band, once sang that "video killed the radio star," which was a scathing indictment against MTV and what it did to radio and its personalities. By the time Netflix was founded in 1997, Blockbuster had already been in business for over a decade. In a matter of years, Netflix surpassed the popular video rental store as brick-and-mortar locations all around the country closed, except for one.
Distractify

Queer Romance Film 'My Policeman' Is Loosely Based on an Unconventional Love Tale

From Sebastián Lelio's Disobedience to Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water to Catherine Hardwicke's Twilight, indulging in forbidden love always makes for a memorable love story. In Michael Grandage's 2022 romance film My Policeman, a love triangle between a policeman named Tom (Harry Styles), a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin), and a museum curator named Patrick (David Dawson) emerges in 1950s England.
Distractify

Distractify

