Philomath, OR

Lebanon-Express

High school football: Santiam Christian heads into playoffs with confidence despite loss

MOUNT ANGEL — Santiam Christian ended the football regular season last Friday night with a loss. But a loss that showed the Eagles what they’re capable of in the playoffs. Kennedy was held to 24 total yards in four second-half possessions before pulling off a trick play that led to the go-ahead and winning score on a 63-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left after SC had rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Set to Open Season Monday at Gill

THE GAME: Oregon State will open the season on Monday when Tulsa visits Gill Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon, with Rich Burk and Dan Belluomini on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with...
CORVALLIS, OR
realdawghuskies.com

OSU to Start Backup QB for Washington Game

It won’t go down as a quarterback controversy–yet. But, despite leading Oregon State to a 3-point victory in Corvallis, Oregon last season, quarterback Chance Nolan will not be starting for the Beavers when the get to Seattle this Friday night. Both teams are coming off of bye weeks, sporting identical 6-2 records overall and 3-2 in the conference.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

C2C completion among Boy Scout Troop 161 accomplishments earning recognition

Philomath-based Boy Scout Troop 161 recognized its accomplishments during a Wednesday evening Court of Honor ceremony at the Philomath Youth Activities Club. Scouts received merit badges, special awards, service pins and rank advancements at the event. “Perhaps one of the most significant things the boys accomplished this last year was...
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Work continues on Eugene’s newest park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

PN News Tracker: Updates on chili cook-off, alleged rapist and fatal crash

The Public Safety Chili Cook-Off organizers reported a successful event out of the Sept. 11 competition that raised money for three charities. The 37-year-old man who had just been released from jail and allegedly entered a Philomath woman’s home and attempted to rape her before he was stabbed had a second hearing in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
ALBANY, OR

