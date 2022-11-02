Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Santiam Christian heads into playoffs with confidence despite loss
MOUNT ANGEL — Santiam Christian ended the football regular season last Friday night with a loss. But a loss that showed the Eagles what they’re capable of in the playoffs. Kennedy was held to 24 total yards in four second-half possessions before pulling off a trick play that led to the go-ahead and winning score on a 63-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left after SC had rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set to Open Season Monday at Gill
THE GAME: Oregon State will open the season on Monday when Tulsa visits Gill Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Oregon, with Rich Burk and Dan Belluomini on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with...
realdawghuskies.com
OSU to Start Backup QB for Washington Game
It won’t go down as a quarterback controversy–yet. But, despite leading Oregon State to a 3-point victory in Corvallis, Oregon last season, quarterback Chance Nolan will not be starting for the Beavers when the get to Seattle this Friday night. Both teams are coming off of bye weeks, sporting identical 6-2 records overall and 3-2 in the conference.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
What They're Saying: Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. No. 23 Oregon State heads up I-5 to Seattle this week for a Friday night...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
philomathnews.com
C2C completion among Boy Scout Troop 161 accomplishments earning recognition
Philomath-based Boy Scout Troop 161 recognized its accomplishments during a Wednesday evening Court of Honor ceremony at the Philomath Youth Activities Club. Scouts received merit badges, special awards, service pins and rank advancements at the event. “Perhaps one of the most significant things the boys accomplished this last year was...
kezi.com
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Salem?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
Who is the most famous person in Salem?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Wanted man arrested after fatal shooting in Salem’s Geer Park
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide in Salem's Geer Park in August, according to Salem Policed Department.
philomathnews.com
PN News Tracker: Updates on chili cook-off, alleged rapist and fatal crash
The Public Safety Chili Cook-Off organizers reported a successful event out of the Sept. 11 competition that raised money for three charities. The 37-year-old man who had just been released from jail and allegedly entered a Philomath woman’s home and attempted to rape her before he was stabbed had a second hearing in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
Comments / 0