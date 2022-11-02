Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Haiti Police End Gang Blockade at Fuel Terminal, Government Says
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian police have taken control of the Varreux fuel terminal and ended a gang blockade that had halted distribution of petroleum products, the Haitian government said on Thursday, adding that fuel distribution will resume on Monday. (Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Sao...
Seven Feared Dead in Helicopter Crash in Southern Italy, Police Say
MILAN (Reuters) - A helicopter flying from Italy's Tremiti islands to the mainland crashed on Saturday some 50 kilometres from the city of Foggia, in the southern-east region of Apulia, police said, adding seven people were feared dead in the accident. A spokeswoman for the police's office in Foggia told...
Spanish Police Seize Largest Amount of Marijuana Ever Worth $64 Million
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally. Police raided a series of farms and production plants...
Prisoners' Families Hold Small Protest in Bahrain During Pope Visit
ISA TOWN, Bahrain (Reuters) -Relatives of death row and life inmates in Bahrain held a small protest along Pope Francis' motorcade route on Saturday calling for freedom of political prisoners in the Gulf Arab state. It was not clear if the pope saw the placards as his motorcade moved from...
