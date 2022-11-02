Read full article on original website
Related
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak
DETROIT — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders' five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday.Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.Husso's shutout was his second this season and fifth of his career. He has allowed a total of two goals in his last three starts."The guys did a really good job today," Husso said. "They only had like 11 shots after two periods. It made my...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
“I Don’t Think Any Guy Was Too Happy”: Bruins Players React to Mitchell Miller Signing
"If it's the same 14-year-old that would be walking into this locker room, he wouldn't be accepted." Patrice Bergeron's words were firm and concise on Saturday morning, spoken to reporters hours before his Bruins are set to take on a hated divisional rival under the bright lights of Hockey Night in Canada.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aho has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jerami Grant Scores 30 Points, Hits Game Winner vs Suns
Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant is making quite an impression on his new NBA club. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, and eight games into his Blazers career, he already has two game winning shots. The latest was a buzzer beater to lead Portland to a 108-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Grant had a game high 30 points in the win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had a chance to with...
Comments / 0