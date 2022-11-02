Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant is making quite an impression on his new NBA club. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, and eight games into his Blazers career, he already has two game winning shots. The latest was a buzzer beater to lead Portland to a 108-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Grant had a game high 30 points in the win.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO