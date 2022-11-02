Read full article on original website
Add Filip Zadina to list of ailing Detroit Red Wings forwards
Sick bay is overflowing with Detroit Red Wings forwards. Filip Zadina joined the crowd after getting hit in the leg by a shot during Saturday's 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders. ...
Aho has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Without suspended Irving, Nets rout Wizards 128-86
Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their first game following Kyrie Irving's suspension, 128-86 over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Nic Claxton added 18 points for the Nets, who won for only the third time this season despite...
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill
Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
Jerami Grant Scores 30 Points, Hits Game Winner vs Suns
Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant is making quite an impression on his new NBA club. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, and eight games into his Blazers career, he already has two game winning shots. The latest was a buzzer beater to lead Portland to a 108-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Grant had a game high 30 points in the win.
Depleted Warriors lose 114-105 to Pelicans, are 0-6 on road
The defending champion Golden State Warriors fell to 0-6 on the road, losing 114-105 to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sidelined. Ingram scored 26 points in his return from a four-game absence because of a...
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99
Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro had a chance to with...
76ers Rule Out De’Anthony Melton vs. Wizards on Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are entering their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards shorthanded. Going into the matchup, the Sixers had their star big man Joel Embiid on the injury report once again. Earlier this week, Embiid missed Philadelphia’s matchup against the Wizards as he was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Embiid’s absence on Monday marked the second matchup he missed in three games.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Talks ‘Full Circle Journey’ Ahead of Vikings Matchup
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will feel all kinds of nostalgia on Sunday as he takes on the Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke started his NFL journey with the Vikings as an undrafted free again in 2015. On Sunday, he returns in what calls a 'full circle' moment. “A little full circle...
