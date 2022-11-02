Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
Sporting News
Jeremy Peña makes World Series rookie history: How Astros shortstop has set himself apart against Phillies
There was, perhaps, some concern about a drop-off in production at the position when longtime shortstop Carlos Correa left the Astros for the Twins as a free agent last offseason. Jeremy Peña has made that departure feel much less significant. If not for a huge season for rookies in...
Sporting News
Kyle Schwarber has the most epic response to Phillies being no-hit by Astros: 'I don't give a s—'
On Wednesday, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies became a footnote to an unfortunate bit of baseball history. That's because Cristian Javier and a trio of Astros relievers combined to no-hit the Phils in Game 4 of the World Series, just the second time in history that a team has been held hitless in a Fall Classic game.
Astros replace Yuli Gurriel with Korey Lee on World Series roster
Gurriel will be replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee on the Astros’ World Series roster against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros are trying to close out the Phillies in game six, leading the World Series 3-2.
Sporting News
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
Sporting News
How Astros' Justin Verlander used savvy, not stuff, to beat Phillies in first career World Series win
Justin Verlander would never admit it, but the Astros' — and his — win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series undoubtedly tasted just a little sweeter for the 39-year-old ace. Verlander's season has been remarkable in a vacuum. He's going to win the AL...
Sporting News
Astros vs. Phillies live score, updates, highlights from Game 5 of 2022 World Series
After experiencing the highest of highs in a beatdown of the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies came crashing down in Game 4 by becoming the second team in World Series history to be no-hit. It was a combined effort by the Astros, with Cristian Javier...
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
Sporting News
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
Sporting News
Why a fan called MLB commissioner Rob Manfred a 'dumbass' at World Series Game 5
The team that walks out of Philadelphia with a W on Thursday will hold a 3-2 lead in the World Series. But long before that, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was handed the biggest L of the night. Manfred certainly isn't high on the power rankings of pro sports commissioners —...
Sporting News
Why did the Phillies pull Aaron Nola? Astros blow open World Series Game 4 against him & Jose Alvarado
The Astros and Phillies traded zeroes through the first four innings of Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday. But in the fifth, the dam broke, and then some, as the Astros got on the board for the first time in Philadelphia in the series. Phils starter Aaron Nola...
Sporting News
Why does Jeremy Peña celebrate hits with heart hands? 'It's for my mom,' Astros SS says
Jeremy Peña is having an outstanding postseason. His batting average has hovered around .300 and he hit his first home run of the World Series — a go-ahead shot that chased Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard from the game — in the fourth inning of a pivotal Game 5 Thursday.
Sporting News
Why Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme Hoskins, is picking up the tab for Phillies fans' beer at World Series
There's nothing quite like a beer at the ballpark. Jayme Hoskins, the wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, is making sure some fans at Citizens Bank Park are covered. Jayme Hoskins has been picking up the tab for Phillies fans throughout this postseason, paying for 50 beers several different nights, starting in the NLCS and running through the World Series.
Sporting News
World Series wins by player: Who has the most rings in MLB history?
It has been a while since MLB has seen a true dynasty. Sure, the Astros have been to the World Series four times in the past six years, which is an impressive feat. But at best, those four trips will produce two rings. At worst, it would be just one.
Sporting News
Astros' Dusty Baker on his postseason no-hitter history: 'I've been on both ends'
Dusty Baker has been around baseball a long time. He debuted as an MLB player in 1968. Being around a sport for more than five decades, you're going to see a little bit of everything. One thing Baker probably didn't expect to see, however, was two postseason no-hitters in his...
Sporting News
Storybook Phillies turn into a pumpkin at the worst time as World Series goes sideways
After their dominant win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead over the Astros in the World Series, the Phillies' storybook season seemed to be on its final couple of pages, the magical, yet inevitable, conclusion to an improbable run in an improbable season. But then, a twist: They...
