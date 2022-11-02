Read full article on original website
KCBY
Oregon State Men's Basketball: Beavers a work in progress
CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
KCBY
Oregon Football: Starting the right way, Lanning hopes for fast start vs. Colorado
The Oregon football team has just four games remaining in the regular season. November will be a pivotal month for the Ducks, and it starts Saturday afternoon in Colorado. It's an uncommon trip for the Ducks here to Boulder. Saturday will be the first time Oregon has played at Folsom Field since 2015.
KCBY
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks expect 5 players to be out due to injuries
EUGENE, Ore. — All four teams will be in action Monday including Dana Altman's new men's squad. The Ducks Men’s Basketball Team will be the main course of the night in Eugene. But due to injuries through camp, and the offseason, Altman expects at least five players to...
KCBY
Oregon women's basketball not worried about roster size
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team starts their season Monday when Northwestern makes the trip to Eugene. With Sedona Prince out after season-ending elbow surgery, the Ducks have ten players on the roster. That doesn't bother head coach Kelly Graves, who points out that his 2019 Final...
KCBY
OSU women's basketball embracing unselfish mentality
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After graduating a handful of seniors and losing some players to the transfer portal, the Oregon State women's basketball team looks very different from last year. But although the team has undergone changes, that doesn't mean that Beaver fans aren't excited to see what this new...
KCBY
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
KCBY
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
KCBY
Ducks expect a challenge in Boulder: 'We know we're going to have to prepare'
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon’s Pac-12 football trip to Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado is in a way like last weekend's trip to Cal. The Ducks are expected to win big - but the team knows it'll be easier said than done. Against Cal, Oregon came out...
KCBY
Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
KCBY
Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
KCBY
New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays
EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
KCBY
Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
KCBY
Eugene Ballet kicks off 2022-2023 season with 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
KCBY
Eugene Police received 3 reports of blades found in candy bars on Halloween
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say trick-or-treaters have found two more razor blades in their candy bars making it a total of three. Police say the razor blades resemble the blades found in pencil sharpeners. "It's so unfortunate that a holiday that's meant for kids to go out and...
