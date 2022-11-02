Jovi Lefotu scores 20 points as Rainbow Wahine win exhibition against HPU

The University of Hawaii womenâ€™s basketball team was all gas and no brakes in the lone exhibition game on the schedule as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Hawaii Pacific 73-49 on Tuesday night in Manoa.

The game served as the anticipated debuts of sisters Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, both state player of the year award winners out of Iolani.

Wahinekapu, who transferred to UH out of Cal State Fullerton, scored six points with five rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, true freshman Lefotu posted a game high 20 points, shotting 6-of-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line in 17 minutes.

Returning players Daeja Phillips had 13 points and Kallin Spiller had eight points with four rebounds.

The Sharks were led by Abby Spurgin who scored 15 points.

The Rainbow Wahine will open their regular season on Monday at Oregon State.

HPU will start on November 11 against Montana State Billings.