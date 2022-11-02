ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

Oregon State Men's Basketball: Beavers a work in progress

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In Corvallis, the Oregon State Men are having some issues of their own to start the year. But issues were expected for a team who returned just four players; from a 3 - 28 team last year. Head Coach Wayne Tinkle may have one of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon women's basketball not worried about roster size

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team starts their season Monday when Northwestern makes the trip to Eugene. With Sedona Prince out after season-ending elbow surgery, the Ducks have ten players on the roster. That doesn't bother head coach Kelly Graves, who points out that his 2019 Final...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Beavs to play in heavy rain Friday in Seattle

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State won't have to deal with just the Washington Huskies on their trip to Seattle Friday; they also must deal with the weather. The National Weather Service is forecasting an atmospheric river to travel through the area – which could mean a tough time for offenses.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

OSU women's basketball embracing unselfish mentality

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After graduating a handful of seniors and losing some players to the transfer portal, the Oregon State women's basketball team looks very different from last year. But although the team has undergone changes, that doesn't mean that Beaver fans aren't excited to see what this new...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eight local teams advance to OSAA Girls Soccer quarterfinals

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday and 14 local teams were in action. We now have eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. 6A: After beating Beaverton 1-0, #4 Sheldon will host #5 Tualatin in the quarterfinals. 5A: Three teams are moving on. #2 Thurston will...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

OSU to hold workshop that teaches steps in reforestation after a fire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Forestry & Natural Resources team of Oregon State University Extension Service is holding a new workshop that teaches key steps in reforesting land after experiencing a fire. The workshop will focus on topics such as the reforestation process, vegetation management, overhead obstacles, and developing...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Roseburg Fire announces Tyler Christopherson promoted to Fire Chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tyler Christopherson has been promoted to Fire Chief, the Roseburg Fire Department announced in a news release. Christopherson assumed the role November 1. He replaces retired Chief Monte Bryan who retired on June 30. According to the Roseburg Fire Department,. Chief Christopherson was born and raised...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays

EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
EUGENE, OR

