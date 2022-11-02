Read full article on original website
allthingsbranson.com
FWIW: Yakov Smirnoff From Branson Missouri
Do you know who Yakov’s roommate was for 3 years? We didn’t. For over two decades, Yakov has been performing in Branson, MO. We discuss his future goals, reality television, and the importance of laughter in relationships. OFFICIAL WEBSITE: http://ift.tt/2ovoHI2. Subscribe to the podcast version on iTunes at:...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
allthingsbranson.com
FEATURED VIDEO: Pasghetti’s in Branson with the Funny Hyper Magic Kids – [Video]
Please SHARE this Branson video with your friends! What topic should we cover next? We welcome your suggestions and comments:. Xander and Cassie loved watching the new Pasghetti’s being built and were so excited about the giant meatball and fork out front. They were so excited when they were told it was finally open! They crawled all over out front and were thrilled with the mini amusement rides and game area. Xander loves the meatballs and spaghetti!
Drought Reveals Previously Hidden Part of Missouri Civil War Cave
If there is a silver lining to the terrible drought that's been plaguing the Midwest, it's the fact that as the waters have receded, previously inaccessible areas have been opened up. That is the case for a very famous Civil War cave in Missouri. I saw that The Heartlander share...
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday Season
Branson, Mo. - While country music helped make Branson, Missouri the live music show capital of the world, during the months of November and December, many of its 100+ music shows get into the holiday spirit by offering guests entertaining Christmas shows that are full of music, laughter, and celebration.
Where Taylor Swift’s tour is stopping within driving distance of Springfield
For Swifties in the Springfield area, the show scheduled for July 8, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the closest date that offers an opportunity to see "The Eras Tour." However, those willing to make a bit of a drive have several more opportunities.
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
KYTV
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews began demolishing the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort in Stone County. Silver Dollar City recently purchased the 800 acres of land near Table Rock Lake. As locals and visitors drive past the land once known as Indian Ridge, they’ll notice large piles of rubble where...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Change coming to Branson Veterans Parade
The Branson Veterans Parade will be taking place downtown, resulting in several road closures ahead of the event, and it will mark the end of an era for the parade. Parade Director Bob Sarver will be stepping down after a decade at the helm of the event. Sarver will be handing the reins to Army veteran Michael Kremper after the conclusion of this year’s event.
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
iheart.com
The Marriott Springfield Downtown Officially Re-Opens
It has taken years and millions of dollars to complete, but The Marriott Springfield Downtown is ready to open today. The project was delayed for a time because of the pandemic, but is ready with 266 modernized rooms and 35 thousand square feet of what officials call "flexible event space."
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Playoff games adjusted to beat storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather hasn’t been too brutal for high school football fans this season, but the district semifinals could be a different story. Some schools are adjusting the gameplan for Friday in an attempt to beat the rain. Here are some of the changes to the scheduling: Monett @ West Plains (5:00 kickoff) […]
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
myozarksonline.com
Attorney Sam Hamra, owner of two restaurants in St. Robert, gets keys to the city from the Mayor of Springfield
A Springfield businessman who owns two restaurant franchises in St. Robert, Sam Hamra, was presented Keys to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken Mc Clure at a ceremony Monday. Hamra is an attorney and founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country. The son of a Lebanese immigrant, Hamra was born and grew up in Steele, Missouri, graduated from Gulf Coast Military Academy, earned degrees from the University of Missouri in business and law, and served as an officer in the U. S. Army. He was appointed by the President to serve as U. S. Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Western Missouri from 1997-to-2003 and was instrumental in spearheading the expansion of Fort Leonard Wood at that time. Hamra Enterprises owns and operates Domino’s Pizza and Wendy’s in St. Robert.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
KTLO
Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire
A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Truth uncovered about infamous feud in new book
A local man took his genealogy research and delved deep into a historic moment in Taney County to write a book exploring an infamous murder and trial. Author Randy Pace said as he was doing research on his maternal family tree, the Meadows family of Taney County, he uncovered the truth of a feud, which has since become legend. He has since published a comprehensive book on the events of the feud titled, ‘Blood Feud on Bull Creek: The True and Complete Story of the Meadows-Bilyeu Feud and Events Leading Up to and After the Battle’.
