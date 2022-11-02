A Springfield businessman who owns two restaurant franchises in St. Robert, Sam Hamra, was presented Keys to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken Mc Clure at a ceremony Monday. Hamra is an attorney and founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country. The son of a Lebanese immigrant, Hamra was born and grew up in Steele, Missouri, graduated from Gulf Coast Military Academy, earned degrees from the University of Missouri in business and law, and served as an officer in the U. S. Army. He was appointed by the President to serve as U. S. Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Western Missouri from 1997-to-2003 and was instrumental in spearheading the expansion of Fort Leonard Wood at that time. Hamra Enterprises owns and operates Domino’s Pizza and Wendy’s in St. Robert.

