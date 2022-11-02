ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena Christian School: 75 Years of Teaching Traditional Christian Values

Slightly hidden in northern Pasadena, Pasadena Christian School has a heritage of more than 75 years of shaping hearts and minds for life. On our campus, you will find a community that is diverse and well rounded, emphasizing high academic standards, visual and performing arts and athletics, all while shepherding children in traditional Christian values. Because of this, we are unlike any school in the area.
PASADENA, CA
hypebeast.com

Crenshaw Skate Club Expands Its Catalog With FW22 Collection

Crenshaw Skate Club has been busy lately. Last month, the Los Angeles-based brand linked up with Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM for a skateboarding-focused capsule collection. Now as temperatures have started to drop, Crenshaw Skate Club has revealed its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The latest offering from Tobey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11

The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Pizza and Wine Bar Planned for Downtown Santa Monica

If you were wondering what might replace Little Ruby at 109 Santa Monica Boulevard, Toddrickallen.com has reported that a new restaurant called Bar Monette is coming in the near future. According to Toddrickallen, they have begun construction on the interior and a sign in the window has made the announcement....
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica’s Crudo e Nudo and Venice’s Chez Tex Launching Restaurant in January

January 2023 opening planned for unnamed restaurant. The owners of Crudo e Nudo, Brian Bornemann and Leena Culhane, and Chez Tex owners Hayley and Jesse Feldman will join forces to open a new and as yet unnamed restaurant in the Chez Tex space at 218 Main Street in Venice as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This collaborative project is projected to open in 2023, midway through the month of January. The space has one of the only wood-fired grills on the Westside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on the Beach is where you can find summer bliss all year long. Spend the day at the pool, riding a bike along the coast or unwind at One Spa, the choice is yours. Our team at Coast Beach Cafe and 1 Pico Restaurant will satisfy your hunger when you return.
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlypress.com

Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.

“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UncoverLA

13 L.A. Rooftop Restaurants and Bars With Stunning Views

The feeling of a rooftop in fall hits different in L.A. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica to Hollywood, explore 13 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Mirror 2022 Election Endorsements

Albin has been involved with the community for many years. He has served – as most past and present council members have – on personnel boards and also on the board of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. Albin is pro-police and believes the safety of Santa Monica is a priority. Furthermore, if elected, he would be the only council member to have recently been involved with the tourism industry, a sector that needs a shot of adrenaline at this time post-pandemic.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

6 Places to Fall for Autumn in L.A.!

( © Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) It’s hard to find typical “Holiday” (aka Seasonal) vibes in Southern California. It’s a part of the country where seasons are barely noticeable, and we do not get the same red, orange, and gold autumnal color palette that, say, New England receives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Legal Battle in the Future for Santa Monica Following ‘Builder’s Remedy’ Debacle?

City Council members Phil Brock, Christine Parra and Oscar de la Torre have put forward an agenda item to address “‘residents’ concerns’. The issue of the 16 ‘Builder’s Remedy’ applications that were filed during the time period when Santa Monica’s Housing Element was rejected by the State of California may turn into a legal battle as reported by The Real Deal.com.
