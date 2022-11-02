ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
clarkcountylive.com

Weekend Markets and Bazaars

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Bazaar Season. In a flurry of fun over the next several weeks, many organizations will be having their holiday markets and bazaars. While we are not able to carry the entirety of the dozens of events as we have in previous years, we will post about events as the information is made available to us.
VANCOUVER, WA
KXL

Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless

Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby teen has 'eagle' in sight

Jack Bell built and painted two U.S. Flag drop boxes for people who want to properly retire their flagsFor Canby's Jack Bell, finishing what he starts is an important component of who he is. And as a member of Boy Scout Troop 82 in Canby, that desire to finish what he starts will lead to him earning Scouting's highest honor — the Eagle. Bell is excited to earn the honor but said he didn't necessarily do it just for himself. "I honestly did it for my dad," Bell said. "When he was younger, he was in Scouts and didn't...
CANBY, OR
KGW

Oregon farm sanctuaries accepting pumpkins to feed farm animals

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Sawyer

Thomas “Tom” Kite Sawyer, dedicated husband, brother, father, grandpa and friend to many, passed away at the age of 73 due to illness on Oct. 18, 2022, at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. Tom was born to Stanley and Sara Sawyer on July 21, 1949. He spent...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Early ballot returns trending low

Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls

If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
pdxfoodpress.com

Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
GRESHAM, OR
clarkcountylive.com

Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season

Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy