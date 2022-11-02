Read full article on original website
Related
clarkcountylive.com
Weekend Markets and Bazaars
It’s beginning to look a lot like… Bazaar Season. In a flurry of fun over the next several weeks, many organizations will be having their holiday markets and bazaars. While we are not able to carry the entirety of the dozens of events as we have in previous years, we will post about events as the information is made available to us.
KXL
Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless
Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
Canby teen has 'eagle' in sight
Jack Bell built and painted two U.S. Flag drop boxes for people who want to properly retire their flagsFor Canby's Jack Bell, finishing what he starts is an important component of who he is. And as a member of Boy Scout Troop 82 in Canby, that desire to finish what he starts will lead to him earning Scouting's highest honor — the Eagle. Bell is excited to earn the honor but said he didn't necessarily do it just for himself. "I honestly did it for my dad," Bell said. "When he was younger, he was in Scouts and didn't...
KGW
Oregon farm sanctuaries accepting pumpkins to feed farm animals
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving...
Someone Has Died. Everything Has Changed. Dougy Center Is Here To Help.
Someone Has Died. Everything Has Changed. Dougy Center Is Here To Help.
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
Oregon Zoo offers half-price tickets for five days in November
The Oregon Zoo is offering five days of half-price tickets in November. The zoo said it hopes people take advantage of the deal and “paws and relax” and connect with wildlife before the busy holiday season.
Report: Revitalization coming to downtown Portland
Reviving and recovering Portland's downtown means transforming who spends time in the heart of the Rose City, according to a new report.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Sawyer
Thomas “Tom” Kite Sawyer, dedicated husband, brother, father, grandpa and friend to many, passed away at the age of 73 due to illness on Oct. 18, 2022, at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. Tom was born to Stanley and Sara Sawyer on July 21, 1949. He spent...
columbiagorgenews.com
Early ballot returns trending low
Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Wallet Wednesday: What to buy during November
With the holiday season approaching, November is arguably one of the busiest months of the year to do some shopping.
Portland’s Christmas street Peacock Lane announces 2022 opening date
Peacock Lane, the Southeast Portland street that goes all out with winter holiday decorations, has announced its dates for 2022.
WWEEK
Filipino Pop-Up Barkada and Hawaiian Food Cart Hapa Howie’s Will Go Brick-and-Mortar in a New Brewery
Filipino pop-up Barkada and Hawaiian food truck Hapa Howie’s are going brick-and-mortar by teaming up with forthcoming tabletop roleplaying game-themed TPK Brewing at 5051 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Melvin Trinidad (of Barkada PDX) and Kiaha Kurek (of Hapa Howie’s) are part of Portland’s tight-knit Pacific Islander community, and their new...
pdxfoodpress.com
Lebanese & Mediterranean Restaurant, Nicholas, Reopens Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. (NOV. 1, 2022) – Beloved Portland restaurant, Nicholas, has reopened its newly-remodeled location at 323 N. Main Ave. in Gresham, now open daily for lunch and dinner. The refreshed space now offers a full bar with specialty Lebanese cocktails, an updated interior with added booths to enhance group experiences, as well as new colors, lighting and design accents.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
clarkcountylive.com
Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season
Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Comments / 0