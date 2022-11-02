Read full article on original website
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves male victim dead in Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago on Friday afternoon. The male victim, whose age was not known, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.
Who is the most famous person in Chicago?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind advisory begins at 4 a.m. Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers and storms are likely overnight through early Saturday morning.A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Gusts could be as high as 55 miles per hour.Rain chances decrease by noon Saturday, then expect a clearing sky through the early evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in the morning, then drop to the 50s by the early afternoon and upper 40s by the late afternoon.It will be dry and mostly sunny for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. It will not be as windy, but expect a breezy southwest wind. Sunset for Sunday will be at 4:39 p.m., as Daylight Saving Time ends.Conditions will be cooler for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers and storms likely after midnight. Windy and mild. Low 60°SATURDAY: Morning rain likely, then clearing, windy and cooling in the afternoon. High 60°SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 65°
Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing
CHICAGO — A man is charged with stabbing and seriously injuring another man on a CTA Red Line train. Police said Corey Bulliox, 49, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier,...
Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
Suspect in custody after Chicago FBI facility guard shack set on fire
CHICAGO - Chicago fire officials said a suspect poured accelerant on the guard shack at the FBI building on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. The FBI confirmed an incident occurred at the facility located at 2111 W. Roosevelt Rd. No injuries were reported. A suspect is in custody, authorities...
'You are now the hunted': Chicago mayor issues warning to gunman in East Garfield Park drive-by
Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.
wgnradio.com
Our favorite sandwiches in the Chicagoland area for National Sandwich Day
It’s National Sandwich Day, which seems like a good enough excuse as any for Kevin Powell and Michael Piff to geek out over their favorites. What makes or breaks a great sandwich? What is the first thing you look for on the menu at a deli or sandwich shop? What are the places that come to mind first when you think of the BEST sandwiches in Chicago? Is a hot dog a…nevermind. That’s a debate for another day.
cwbchicago.com
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
‘The Funnel,’ a new film about ancestral connections and 1940s South Side housing, to screen at Black Alphabet Film Festival this weekend
In a cramped kitchenette-style apartment somewhere on the mid-South Side in the 1940s, neighbors squabble over the use of a communal bathroom, its dwindling toilet paper and a disintegrated bar of hand soap. The tensions (and joys) that invariably arise in those close living quarters, from the mid-20th century to today, are the subject of a new film by writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train; man in custody
The stabbing incident occurred as city leaders await to hear from CTA president Dorval Carter.
FanSided
