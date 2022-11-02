On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.

