The Dalles, OR

Obituary: Philip Marsh

On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
Eagle girls, boys seek 5A/4A state water polo championships

Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis. The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in...
Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Sawyer

Thomas “Tom” Kite Sawyer, dedicated husband, brother, father, grandpa and friend to many, passed away at the age of 73 due to illness on Oct. 18, 2022, at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore. Tom was born to Stanley and Sara Sawyer on July 21, 1949. He spent...
Mazama tops The Dalles in volleyball quarterfinals

The No. 3-ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks (21-3) lost 3-2 to the No. 7 ranked Skyline Conference Champion Mazama High Vikings (16-7) in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 4A Volleyball state tournament Nov. 4 at Springfield High School. Mazama won the close five set match 25-16,...
