The Jewish Press

Five IDF Soldiers Wounded in Terror Ramming Attack

Less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack in Kiryat Arba left one Israeli dead and three others wounded, another Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist attacked a group of Israelis on Sunday afternoon at the Almog Junction on Route 1 between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea. The attack was carried out...
The Jewish Press

Border Guard Mista’arvim Kill Wanted Terrorist in Jenin, Injure 3

Israeli security forces arrived in Jenin Thursday to arrest a wanted terrorist, and while they were surrounding his house, an exchange of fire began with armed local terrorists. Arab media report one dead and three injured from IDF fire. According to the reports, the wanted terrorist was eliminated by Judea and Samaria Border Guard Mista’arvim (pretending to be Arabs).
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
The Independent

Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans

Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

U.S. Army Special Forces Medical Sergeant to Give Veterans Day Assembly Speech at Adna High School

U.S. Army Special Forces Team Sergeant Jonathan Lu will be the guest speaker at Adna High School’s Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 8 starting at 8:45 a.m. Lu originally enlisted in 2003 as a combat medic and deployed to Iraq twice, but was dismayed by his own lack of training concerning the treatment of soldiers displaying behavioral health concerns.
CBS News

Ukrainian soldier on what he saw on front lines

CBS News' Holly Williams has reconnected with a young Ukrainian fighter she first met in March on a bus heading to the front line after two weeks of training. He is now fighting on the southern frontlines liberating areas held by Russian forces.
AFP

Iran orders probe into 'shocking' police brutality video

Iranian authorities on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a video showing officers savagely beating a protester that rights groups said exposed the sheer brutality of the police repression against protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. "Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," it added, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate these crimes".
The Jewish Press

IDF Combat Aircraft Take to the Skies After Gaza Rockets Fired at Southern Israel

Israeli combat drones flew over northern and southern Gaza on Thursday night within 20 minutes of a rocket attack fired by terrorists at southern Israeli Jewish communities. One rocket was fired at Israeli territory, the IDF said, adding that the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, indicating it was heading directly at a populated area.
Aviation International News

Bell Delivers Last Viper Attack Helicopter to Marines

Earlier this week, Bell delivered the 189th AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps, completing the program of record for the latest version of its H-1 platform and likely bringing production of its 63-year-old “Huey” family to an end for the U.S. forces. Bell delivered its last of 160 UH-1Y aircraft to the Marines in 2018.
The Independent

Residents say Jenrick ‘shocked’ by scale of migrants arriving in Dover area

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was “shocked” by the scale of migrants arriving in Dover communities after landing on nearby beaches in small boats, local residents have said.Mr Jenrick spent about an hour on Friday listening to stories of families with local MP Natalie Elphicke as he visited homes in Aycliffe.It comes after Ms Elphicke criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman a day earlier for failing to send an official to the south-east coast to better understand the situation first hand.Last week police were reportedly called to a home in Aycliffe where a man had gone to ask to use a phone...
The Jewish Press

Jewish Girl, 14, in Critical Condition from Arab Sniper’s Shot to her Head in Kiryat Arba

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in her head Thursday evening in Kiryat Arba, possbily by an Arab sniper who shot her from within Hebron. The IDF Spokesperson has stated that it does not appear that the incident had a nationalist background, but the matter is under investigation. According to Hillel Biton Rozen of News 14, she was hit with a 7.62 caliber bullet which was fired in a direct shot from a few hundred meters away. T.
The Jewish Press

ALERT: FBI Warns of Credible Threats to NJ Synagogues

The FBI office in Newark posted on Twitter, on Thursday afternoon, that they received a credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey. They’ve asked that people take security precautions. All the synagogues in New Jersey received priority notifications from the FBI. The FBI added that they are taking proactive...
NEWARK, NJ

