The Jewish Press
Five IDF Soldiers Wounded in Terror Ramming Attack
Less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack in Kiryat Arba left one Israeli dead and three others wounded, another Palestinian Authority Arab terrorist attacked a group of Israelis on Sunday afternoon at the Almog Junction on Route 1 between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea. The attack was carried out...
The Jewish Press
Border Guard Mista’arvim Kill Wanted Terrorist in Jenin, Injure 3
Israeli security forces arrived in Jenin Thursday to arrest a wanted terrorist, and while they were surrounding his house, an exchange of fire began with armed local terrorists. Arab media report one dead and three injured from IDF fire. According to the reports, the wanted terrorist was eliminated by Judea and Samaria Border Guard Mista’arvim (pretending to be Arabs).
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Russian fighter jet fires MISSILE near RAF ‘nuke sniffer’ spy plane over Black Sea in ‘dangerous’ clash
A RUSSIAN fighter jet fired a missile near an RAF "nuke sniffer" spy plane over the Black Sea in a "dangerous" clash. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the unarmed RAF Rivet Joint was on routine patrol in international airspace last month when it was tailed by two Russian Su-27 fighter jets.
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast. The Security Ministry said the bodies of one adult and one child had been found, but that the bodies had not yet been identified.Searchers also turned up backpacks and bags, and pieces of the plane. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, said Security Minister Jorge Torres. The plane’s pilot was Swiss. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the...
The US Army is spending $353 million on a suitcase-size weapon that can 'hear' enemy tanks and fire armor-piercing slugs at them
The US Army is working on producing a smart anti-tank mine that detects enemy vehicles and can destroy them with an armor-piercing munitions.
Worrying vid shows belongings found during search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
WORRYING footage shows passengers' belongings that were found during a search for a missing millionaire and his family after their private jet crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Authorities have found luggage and one of the jet's seats while frantically searching for McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, and his...
Desperate search as private plane vanishes carrying millionaire Rainer Schaller & family while flying near Costa Rica
A DESPERATE search is underway after a private jet with a German millionaire and his family on board vanished off the coast of Costa Rica. McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, was reportedly on route from Mexico to Limón with his girlfriend, Christiane Schikorsky, and their kids Aaron and Finja on Friday night when their plane disappeared.
Plane in India catches fire during takeoff, 'scary' moment captured on video
A dramatic video posted to social media shows the moment the engine of an IndiGo aircraft attempting to take off at Delhi Airport burst into flames. No one was hurt.
msn.com
National Guard Member, 20, Dies in Crash During Training in Pa., 3 Others Injured
A 20-year-old National Guard member was killed during an accident involving two military vehicles this weekend in Pennsylvania. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay died Saturday following the crash, which occurred at a military training area at Fort Indiantown Gap, the Pennsylvania National Guard said in a statement to PEOPLE. The accident...
U.S. Army Special Forces Medical Sergeant to Give Veterans Day Assembly Speech at Adna High School
U.S. Army Special Forces Team Sergeant Jonathan Lu will be the guest speaker at Adna High School’s Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 8 starting at 8:45 a.m. Lu originally enlisted in 2003 as a combat medic and deployed to Iraq twice, but was dismayed by his own lack of training concerning the treatment of soldiers displaying behavioral health concerns.
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
Ukrainian soldier on what he saw on front lines
CBS News' Holly Williams has reconnected with a young Ukrainian fighter she first met in March on a bus heading to the front line after two weeks of training. He is now fighting on the southern frontlines liberating areas held by Russian forces.
Iran orders probe into 'shocking' police brutality video
Iranian authorities on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a video showing officers savagely beating a protester that rights groups said exposed the sheer brutality of the police repression against protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. "Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," it added, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate these crimes".
The Jewish Press
IDF Combat Aircraft Take to the Skies After Gaza Rockets Fired at Southern Israel
Israeli combat drones flew over northern and southern Gaza on Thursday night within 20 minutes of a rocket attack fired by terrorists at southern Israeli Jewish communities. One rocket was fired at Israeli territory, the IDF said, adding that the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, indicating it was heading directly at a populated area.
Aviation International News
Bell Delivers Last Viper Attack Helicopter to Marines
Earlier this week, Bell delivered the 189th AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps, completing the program of record for the latest version of its H-1 platform and likely bringing production of its 63-year-old “Huey” family to an end for the U.S. forces. Bell delivered its last of 160 UH-1Y aircraft to the Marines in 2018.
Residents say Jenrick ‘shocked’ by scale of migrants arriving in Dover area
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was “shocked” by the scale of migrants arriving in Dover communities after landing on nearby beaches in small boats, local residents have said.Mr Jenrick spent about an hour on Friday listening to stories of families with local MP Natalie Elphicke as he visited homes in Aycliffe.It comes after Ms Elphicke criticised Home Secretary Suella Braverman a day earlier for failing to send an official to the south-east coast to better understand the situation first hand.Last week police were reportedly called to a home in Aycliffe where a man had gone to ask to use a phone...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Girl, 14, in Critical Condition from Arab Sniper’s Shot to her Head in Kiryat Arba
A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured in her head Thursday evening in Kiryat Arba, possbily by an Arab sniper who shot her from within Hebron. The IDF Spokesperson has stated that it does not appear that the incident had a nationalist background, but the matter is under investigation. According to Hillel Biton Rozen of News 14, she was hit with a 7.62 caliber bullet which was fired in a direct shot from a few hundred meters away. T.
The Jewish Press
ALERT: FBI Warns of Credible Threats to NJ Synagogues
The FBI office in Newark posted on Twitter, on Thursday afternoon, that they received a credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey. They’ve asked that people take security precautions. All the synagogues in New Jersey received priority notifications from the FBI. The FBI added that they are taking proactive...
