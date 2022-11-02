Read full article on original website
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22
Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
Golf tournament supports local food pantries
Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries. This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners...
Football: Canandaigua rallies past Eastridge into fourth straight Section V final
As far as starts go, this one was hardly ideal for the Canandaigua Academy football team. Lost fumbles on consecutive kickoffs are never in the plan, but neither is giving up for these Braves. The No. 2 seed Braves (8-2) erased a two-touchdown deficit in time for a halftime lead, then cruised to a 33-19 win over No. 6 Eastridge (4-6) in Friday’s Section V Class A2 semifinal at Braves Field.
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment
Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour
One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
theithacan.org
BREAKING: Three more swastikas found in Whalen Center
This is a developing story and will be updated. Three swastikas were reported in the James J. Whalen Center for Music on Nov. 4, raising the number of swastikas found on the Ithaca College campus in 2022 to eight and raising the number found in the Whalen Center and the attached Baker Walkway to five in 2022.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
ithaca.com
One Home at a Time
Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
Batch Coffee to celebrate official grand opening
On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 464 Woodland Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: John Felice to Scott and Heidi Wood for $409,000. On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 116 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Beth Hansen to Jegs Metal Fusion LLX for $117,000.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
ithaca.com
Tacos Last Stand
“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
Whitney Point Mom Wants School Officials to Act Against Racism
The mother of a 12-year-old boy says Whitney Point school district administrators have not done enough to deal with the racially-charged bullying her son is experiencing. Megan Ballard says she grew up in the northern Broome County village. She moved back to Whitney Point after serving in the United States Air Force for 14 years.
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
