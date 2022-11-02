ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22

Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
ELMIRA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Golf tournament supports local food pantries

Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries. This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners...
SKANEATELES, NY
Daily Messenger

Football: Canandaigua rallies past Eastridge into fourth straight Section V final

As far as starts go, this one was hardly ideal for the Canandaigua Academy football team. Lost fumbles on consecutive kickoffs are never in the plan, but neither is giving up for these Braves. The No. 2 seed Braves (8-2) erased a two-touchdown deficit in time for a halftime lead, then cruised to a 33-19 win over No. 6 Eastridge (4-6) in Friday’s Section V Class A2 semifinal at Braves Field.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The Spun

Jim Boeheim Is Trending Following Louisville Punishment

Louisville got a big break in terms of punishment from the IARP case. The school was alleged of committing one Level I violation and six Level II violations. In the end, the IARP ruled that the school had committed two level I violations, and the Level II violations were converted to five Level III violations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
104.5 The Team

6 Time CMA Nominee Adds Upstate NY Concert To Winter Tour

One Country artist is set to make a huge splash at next week's CMA Awards and you can see what the buzz is all about this winter. As our 2022 Concert year comes to a close, the 2023 schedule is starting to come together nicely. We already have some big shows on the books including a Luke Combs stadium tour that will stop at Gillette Stadium andOld Dominion will be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Friday, April 14th.
ALBANY, NY
theithacan.org

BREAKING: Three more swastikas found in Whalen Center

This is a developing story and will be updated. Three swastikas were reported in the James J. Whalen Center for Music on Nov. 4, raising the number of swastikas found on the Ithaca College campus in 2022 to eight and raising the number found in the Whalen Center and the attached Baker Walkway to five in 2022.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

One Home at a Time

Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
DRYDEN, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 464 Woodland Dr., Town of Newark Valley, from First Grantor: John Felice to Scott and Heidi Wood for $409,000. On Oct. 20, 2022, property located at 116 Howard St., Village of Waverly, from Michael and Beth Hansen to Jegs Metal Fusion LLX for $117,000.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Tacos Last Stand

“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
WETM 18 News

Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
SYRACUSE, NY

