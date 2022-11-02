Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Officials cut ribbon at Founders Way Housing Development in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cutting the ribbon on a $27 million housing development in Ithaca. State and local officials were on hand today to see the official reveal of Founders Way, located on the repurposed site of the former Immaculate Conception School on West Buffalo Street. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis praised the ingenuity of the project.
NewsChannel 36
Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
theithacan.org
BREAKING: Three more swastikas found in Whalen Center
This is a developing story and will be updated. Three swastikas were reported in the James J. Whalen Center for Music on Nov. 4, raising the number of swastikas found on the Ithaca College campus in 2022 to eight and raising the number found in the Whalen Center and the attached Baker Walkway to five in 2022.
tompkinsweekly.com
Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term
The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
waer.org
The work begins to hire local for I-81 renovation
The New York Department of Transportation held an information session on Thursday to discuss available apprenticeships and on-the-job training programs for the I-81 project. The state and the city are offering training to get people ready for needed construction work on I-81. The redesign of the highway and community grid project will create jobs. Still, everyone from Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to other local workforce partners wants to ensure citizens have a fair chance of getting hired.
Community rejects proposed $23M Lansing Central School District capital project
LANSING, N.Y.—On Tuesday, 18% of the active voting population in Lansing turned out to vote on the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) two proposed 2022 capital projects which would have cost $25.8 million. The two projects are the Non-Pipeline Alternative (NPA) project, which addresses the moratorium on generating...
Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency hosts special event at Auburn YMCA
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency is inviting veterans and family members and supporters to an events at the Auburn YMCA. The event is scheduled on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, and will involve an information session about Veteran benefits and activities. The event starts with a morning session that will […]
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
ithaca.com
What To Know On Election Day
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day across the country. Here in the City of Ithaca, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the polls go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
tompkinsweekly.com
Groton American Legion kitchen has new look
With one of its busiest and most active months of the year upon it, the Groton American Legion Carrington-Fuller Post 800 (the Legion) is sporting a long-awaited and much-needed renovation to its kitchen facility at 307 Main St. Post Commander Frank Heine, 1st Vice Commander Fred Youngs Jr., 2nd Vice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NY-19 Candidate Josh Riley Tours Endicott iM3NY Battery Factory
With just one week until the 2022 election, NY-19 Democratic candidate Josh Riley, joined by other Democratic officials, toured the Imperium 3, or "iM3NY" giga-factory at the Huron Campus in Endicott. Riley says he hadn't been back to the factory since it was in it's beginning stages, and couldn't be...
What propositions are on Chemung County ballots?
(WETM) – Next week, voters won’t just be choosing candidates to fill seats. Across New York State, Chemung County, and Steuben County, there are multiple propositions that voters will check Yes or No on. For voters in Chemung County, see below for the propositions you’ll see on your ballots: NYS Proposition 1: CLEAN WATER, CLEAN […]
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful (Your Letters)
I read with dismay in The Post-Standard that the town of DeWitt is joining a lawsuit that will impede the community grid project as a replacement for Interstate 81 within the city of Syracuse (”New group, using SAVE 81′s playbook, tries to stop I-81 project with last-minute lawsuit,” Oct. 4, 2022).
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football - 11/04/22
Elmira - 44, Binghamton - 22 SECTION IV CLASS A SEMIFINALS. Union-Endicott - 1, Ithaca - 0 (Forfeit) (Men): Elmira College - 5, University of Southern Maine - 1 (Women): Elmira College - 3, University of Southern Maine - 0 FPHL HOCKEY. Binghamton Black Bears - 6, Elmira Mammoth -...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
Syracuse city offices exit downtown flatiron building, making way for developers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse plans to sell an historic downtown building that has housed government offices for more than 30 years to developers, who will re-purpose it into a combination of commercial space and housing. The city announced its plans for the 153-year-old flatiron building that currently...
