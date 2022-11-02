Read full article on original website
Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
Bridge Closure to impact Corning motorists
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of an upcoming bridge closure in the City of Corning that will cause delays this weekend. The bridge carrying state Route 352 over the Chemung River in Corning will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 a.m. The closure will be […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott
On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
whcuradio.com
Bike share program to launch in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bike share program is coming to Ithaca. The goal is to reduce traffic congestion and maximize carbon-free mobility. City Transportation Engineer Erin Cuddihy says the Planning Department is spending $50,000 to buy bikes. The program is set to launch on Wednesday. In other Ithaca...
City employees come out in droves to demand better pay and treatment, derailing budget vote
ITHACA, N.Y. — Before Ithaca’s Common Council meeting started on Wednesday, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was fretting over the city budget. He shared his sense of anticipation with The Ithaca Voice on the sidewalk as he approached City Hall. Clearly, he was not the only one. The budget was...
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
Community rejects proposed $23M Lansing Central School District capital project
LANSING, N.Y.—On Tuesday, 18% of the active voting population in Lansing turned out to vote on the Lansing Central School District’s (LCSD) two proposed 2022 capital projects which would have cost $25.8 million. The two projects are the Non-Pipeline Alternative (NPA) project, which addresses the moratorium on generating...
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network
The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
wxhc.com
Tompkins County Residents Reminded to Sign Up for SIREN Alerts Before End of the Year
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Services is encouraging residents who haven’t created an account on the Tompkins SIREN alert system to do so before the end of the year. Tompkins SIREN, or Safety & Incident Real Time Emergency Notifications, replaced the area’s prior Swift911 alert system. SIREN is...
NewsChannel 36
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
iheart.com
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
chronicle-express.com
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
Fire damages duplex in Horseheads; cause under investigation
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in Horseheads early Tuesday morning, according to the fire department. Town and Country Assistant Fire Chief Don Fischer said the call for the fire on Woodview drive went out around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Crews found that the fire was in […]
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland
The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
