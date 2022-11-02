Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor 11/29/1942 - 11/1/2022 Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves.
Post Register
Blackfoot passes increased utility rates with revisions
The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes. Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth unleashes passing attack to down North Fremont
POCATELLO – Thirteen seconds. That’s all it took the Firth Cougars to turn their 6-0 halftime lead to a 21-0 lead before most of the fans had returned to their seats following halftime.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls into 3A semifinals
REXBURG- Wind. Snow. Cold. Hits sting a little more. Eyes strain to see. Hands struggle to hold the ball. Playoff football played in snowy conditions measures a team’s toughness both mentally and physically. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, they used it to their advantage as they defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies 48-21 to advance to the 3A state playoff semifinals.
Comments / 0