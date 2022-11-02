ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop Planned

WESTON, WV (November 1, 2022) – Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the Annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 AM at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community Kitchen reopens inside dining area to feed hungry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — What’s behind that distinct red door at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Morgantown?. The answer is Community Kitchen Inc., sometimes simply called “The Kitchen,” which provides lunches five days a week for community members in need of a hot meal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Terry Lee Smith

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Terry Lee Smith, 53, of West Union, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Bridgeport, at United Hospital Center. He was born on November 17, 1968, in Clarksburg, a son of the late Terry Keith Smith and Lorrena Cline Smith.
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg Water Board lead line project affects water utilities throughout the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials representing the Clarksburg Water Board do not anticipate a significant impact on wastewater treatment in the county stemming from actions taken to correct lead issues within the Clarksburg water system, but the county’s water utilities are already feeling the effects. The impacts are likely to intensify in January, when water rate increases are expected to go into effect.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior routs East Fairmont with huge 3rd quarter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior football team still hasn’t lost to cross-town rival East Fairmont since 2007. Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair threw for 189 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Polar Bears’ 46-7 victory over the Bees on Friday at East-West Stadium.
WVNews

Friday night's football roundup

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Football in the River Cities has come to an end... in the Buckeye State, anyway. Four teams from the area laced up their cleats as Ohio entered the regional quarterfinals in the playoffs and West Virginia had the final week of the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Minutemen run over Grafton, 40-21

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rushed for over 400 yards, with over 200 of them coming from Brayden Carder, as the Minutemen took care of the Bearcats, 40-21, to close out the regular season. Lewis County took the ball first and put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

regional champs.JPG

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed c…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Yellow Jackets dominant win over SH

WEST UNION, W. Va. (WV News) — South Harrison's volleyball team magical run is over. The Hawks battled to several wins during the Class A, Region II, Sectional play to get to the Regional Championship semifinal only to face a dominant opponent in Moorefield.
MOOREFIELD, WV
WVNews

Hawks' run game overwhelms No. 3 Mountain Lions

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — In need of a win to make sure it secured a spot in the Class A playoffs, No. 14 South Harrison faced the daunting task of taking on unbeaten and No. 3 Tucker County in its regular season finale Friday night at Gary Barnette Field.
LOST CREEK, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy