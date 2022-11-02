Read full article on original website
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Roosevelt-Wilson Class of 1965 monthly breakfast, 9 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Alumni, family, friends. 304-745-5444.
Annual Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Gobble Gallop Planned
WESTON, WV (November 1, 2022) – Members of the Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Wellness Committee and Pace Yourself Lewis County are beginning the winter 5K season with the Annual Gobble Gallop on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 AM at WVU Jackson’s Mill in front of Mount Vernon Dining Hall.
Scott's Run Settlement House turns 100, celebration planned for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Scott’s Run Settlement House is celebrating its 100th anniversary today. The celebration is being held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on High Street in Morgantown.
Community Kitchen reopens inside dining area to feed hungry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — What’s behind that distinct red door at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Morgantown?. The answer is Community Kitchen Inc., sometimes simply called “The Kitchen,” which provides lunches five days a week for community members in need of a hot meal.
Gore Luxe, Gore Fore ribbon cuttings held on Friday in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two ribbon cuttings were held at the Gore Building Friday morning to commemorate the Gore Luxe development and Gore Fore. Bringing downtown revitalization to the forefront, Gore Luxe is looking to bring in and retain visitors and businesses to Clarksburg.
West Virginia University issues Community Notice
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police urge members of the campus community to …
Terry Lee Smith
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Terry Lee Smith, 53, of West Union, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Bridgeport, at United Hospital Center. He was born on November 17, 1968, in Clarksburg, a son of the late Terry Keith Smith and Lorrena Cline Smith.
Clarksburg Water Board lead line project affects water utilities throughout the county
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials representing the Clarksburg Water Board do not anticipate a significant impact on wastewater treatment in the county stemming from actions taken to correct lead issues within the Clarksburg water system, but the county’s water utilities are already feeling the effects. The impacts are likely to intensify in January, when water rate increases are expected to go into effect.
West Virginia University urges caution, issues Community Notice after recent shooting incidents in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police urge members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through the WVU...
Fairmont Senior routs East Fairmont with huge 3rd quarter
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior football team still hasn’t lost to cross-town rival East Fairmont since 2007. Fairmont Senior quarterback Brody Whitehair threw for 189 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the Polar Bears’ 46-7 victory over the Bees on Friday at East-West Stadium.
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Football in the River Cities has come to an end... in the Buckeye State, anyway. Four teams from the area laced up their cleats as Ohio entered the regional quarterfinals in the playoffs and West Virginia had the final week of the regular season.
Minutemen run over Grafton, 40-21
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rushed for over 400 yards, with over 200 of them coming from Brayden Carder, as the Minutemen took care of the Bearcats, 40-21, to close out the regular season. Lewis County took the ball first and put together a 12-play, 65-yard scoring...
Philip Barbour rallies, but falls again in final to Charleston Catholic, 4-2
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Down 3-0 to three-time defending Class A/AA girls soccer state champions Charleston Catholic, the Philip Barbour Colts could have easily given up. Instead, they went back to what got them this far, and darn near pulled off a comeback.
regional champs.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport turned in a spectacular performance before a packed c…
Yellow Jackets dominant win over SH
WEST UNION, W. Va. (WV News) — South Harrison's volleyball team magical run is over. The Hawks battled to several wins during the Class A, Region II, Sectional play to get to the Regional Championship semifinal only to face a dominant opponent in Moorefield.
Point Pleasant beats Fairmont Senior in state semifinals, 3-0; all fans ejected from match in 2nd half
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday’s Class A/AA boys soccer state semifinal match between No. 2 Fairmont Senior and No. 3 Point Pleasant started with great anticipation but ended in surreal fashion as all fans on both sides were ejected midway through the second half of the Black Knights’ 3-0 victory over the Polar Bears.
Hawks' run game overwhelms No. 3 Mountain Lions
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — In need of a win to make sure it secured a spot in the Class A playoffs, No. 14 South Harrison faced the daunting task of taking on unbeaten and No. 3 Tucker County in its regular season finale Friday night at Gary Barnette Field.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
linc 23 in a sea of red.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to t…
bp 33 runs for td.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AAA No. 6 Bridgeport used a 35-point second quarter to t…
