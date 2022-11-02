Read full article on original website
Post Register
Johnson, Jon
Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech. On September 21, 1994, he married Mary McKee in Jackson Hole, WY. Jon and Mary made their home in Shelley, Idaho. Jon was the owner of Industrial Construction Incorporated, where he traveled the country constructing various projects in the nuclear and aerospace industry. He was a member of the Island Park Boat Drivers Union. He enjoyed golfing, boating, hunting, traveling, loved gardening and his family. He also loved spending time with his friends in Island Park at the Barking Otter Saloon. He was known for a good wahoo. He was an avid sports fan for whatever team was winning. Jon is survived by his wife, Mary Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Justin (Chelsea) Johnson, Jade (Meghan) Johnson, and Randall Johnson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Karlee Meikle of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Barbara Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Todd (Lori) Johnson of Rigby, ID; brother, Chad (Debbie) Johnson of Idaho Falls, ID; loving dog, Rodney; and 10 grandchildren, who loved their "Pa." He was preceded in death by his father, Thales Johnson; and brother, Randy Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jon 3/25/1958 - 10/31/2022Lynn Johnson.
Post Register
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor
Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor 11/29/1942 - 11/1/2022 Dennis "Red" Doyle Taylor, 79, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Red was born on November 29, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Eugene Doyle Taylor and Betty Ethel Watson. He attended school at Rigby High School where he was senior class president and graduated in 1961. He attended one year at Idaho State University. He then joined the Army and went to basic training and served in the Army Reserves.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth unleashes passing attack to down North Fremont
POCATELLO – Thirteen seconds. That’s all it took the Firth Cougars to turn their 6-0 halftime lead to a 21-0 lead before most of the fans had returned to their seats following halftime.
Post Register
Blackfoot passes increased utility rates with revisions
The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes. Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem rolls into 3A semifinals
REXBURG- Wind. Snow. Cold. Hits sting a little more. Eyes strain to see. Hands struggle to hold the ball. Playoff football played in snowy conditions measures a team’s toughness both mentally and physically. For the Sugar-Salem Diggers, they used it to their advantage as they defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies 48-21 to advance to the 3A state playoff semifinals.
