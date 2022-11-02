ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a crash near Salem, Indiana killed two people and left one person in serious condition Friday morning. Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on SR56 just east of Shields Road in eastern Washington County. Multiple units...
SALEM, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Indiana Animal Control led on ‘wild pig chase’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig. Evansville Central Dispatch says it got multiple calls starting at 6:42 p.m. about a pig at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. While we don’t yet know how it got there, we know it was caught.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly. According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: The Nashville House

You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana

If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Spotted lanternflies, a new invasive species, poses threat to Bloomington businesses and agriculture

Spotted lanternflies, a new invasive species with red wings and black spots, will arrive in Bloomington in the coming years, local business owners and environmental experts say. Native to southeast Asia, the insects are not directly harmful to humans, but they may hurt agriculture and businesses since they do not yet have a natural predator in the U.S.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy