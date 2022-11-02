Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
Indiana woman celebrates 103rd birthday
(WEHT) - Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Wave 3
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
wevv.com
No injuries reported after Oakland City University Athletics bus catches fire
University officials in Gibson County, Indiana, say everyone is OK after a bus full of soccer players caught fire on Friday. Officials with Oakland City University told us that a bus carrying the University's Men's Soccer Team caught fire Friday near Louisville, Kentucky, while the team was traveling. They say...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
witzamfm.com
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
WISH-TV
985theriver.com
Indiana Animal Control led on ‘wild pig chase’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig. Evansville Central Dispatch says it got multiple calls starting at 6:42 p.m. about a pig at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. While we don’t yet know how it got there, we know it was caught.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
14news.com
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly. According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. Officials with the sheriff’s office say a...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: The Nashville House
You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
wamwamfm.com
Jeep vs Semi Accident Near HWY 50 in Washington
A Jeep-Semi accident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m. at E. US. Highway 50 and LT. Tony Jones Dr. No injuries were reported in the police report, and only minor damages occurred.
Here are 13 Shelters and Rescues to Find Your Next Best Friend In and Around Evansville Indiana
If you are looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, we have a list of 13 Evansville area shelters and rescues where you are sure to find your new best friend. We are big believers in the "Don't Shop. Adopt." movement and we love supporting our local animal rescue community here at 103 GBF. Melissa is the dog mom to two rescued pitbulls and I am a cat mom to one fluffy Maine Coon mix.
Indiana Daily Student
Spotted lanternflies, a new invasive species, poses threat to Bloomington businesses and agriculture
Spotted lanternflies, a new invasive species with red wings and black spots, will arrive in Bloomington in the coming years, local business owners and environmental experts say. Native to southeast Asia, the insects are not directly harmful to humans, but they may hurt agriculture and businesses since they do not yet have a natural predator in the U.S.
